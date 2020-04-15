MCTC grad making a difference, following her dream

April 15, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Rosa Delgato as an MCTC student. -

Rosa Delgado of Lexington, a licensed mental health counselor, began her college journey by completing an associate degree at Maysville Community and Technical College.

She went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in human services and counseling and a master’s degree in human development and counseling, both from Lindsey Wilson College.

As a teenager, Rosa moved with her family from Mexico to the United States where she had to learn a new language and a new culture. While attending school in Robertson County, she began acclimating to her new surroundings, but it was in college that she began acquiring the personal skills that have helped her realize her dream of working with children.

“I am so glad that I chose a college close to home at an affordable price but most of all with faculty and staff members who embraced my goal of helping children with personal problems,” Rosa says.

Initially unsure of the career she wanted to pursue, Rosa found the variety of classes available at MCTC allowed her to explore various career choices. She was able to work with faculty and staff who took a personal interest in her education.

Tabatha Butler, academic coordinator, supported Rosa in navigating the scholarship aid she received from MCTC. Tina Curtis, assistant professor of communications, taught Rosa public speaking skills that boosted her confidence. The positive teaching style of Mary Jane Sharp, professor of sociology, influenced Rosa’s mindset and the affirmative approach she now has to counseling.

“I’ll always be grateful to those at MCTC who helped me succeed and develop the self-assurance to go on to advanced degrees and my dream career,” Rosa concluded.

Two of her siblings followed her to MCTC. Her sister earned an associate degree and her brother obtained a welding certificate. A younger brother is a senior in high school and also has MCTC in his plans.

Rosa Delgato as an MCTC student.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_delgado-1.jpgRosa Delgato as an MCTC student.