Local church helps stock food bank

Literally tons of non perishable food items were delivered to Community Care of Mason County recently, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Steve Waldman, president of the Maysville branch, helped deliver 20,000 pounds of items ranging from pasta to canned beans to the food bank Community Care operates in the city’s east end Thursday morning. The stock was so massive that some of the items were stored in an off-site warehouse, Waldman said.
A few months ago, Waldman said he reached out to the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, which donates food to food banks across the nation. He asked if Mason County could be put on the list. Waldman submitted contact information for the food bank to the humanitarian arm of the church. About a month ago, he received a phone call saying his request had been approved.
On Thursday, the truck which was loaded in Salt Lake over the weekend, rolled into Maysville with enough food to stock the food bank for several months, Director Rebecca Cartmell said.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “It’s the biggest donation we’ve ever received.”
The cases of food were “beautifully organized and labeled,” Cartmell said.
“The timing could not have been more important for the community,” Waldman said, as the nation struggles with unemployment and food insecurity associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
Cartmell agreed, saying the last two days may signal an increased need as the normally slower end and beginning of the month has not held true to form.
“They have been as busy as any other day,” she said.
Cartmell said the food bank is extremely appreciative of the donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Waldman said the humanitarian arm of the church does a lot of things to provide support to communities and families, although it doesn’t often herald its involvement.
“It’s there for people who are in need,” Waldman said. Being able to provide that support “is a real privilege,” he said.
The entire community has stepped up to offer support, both through donations of money and time, Cartmell said. Members of the Maysville Police Department spent two days helping unload food, storing it in the warehouse and even unpacking skids, transporting cases to the food bank, carrying it in and placing it on shelves, she said.
The Free Store Food Bank in Cincinnati sent 200 emergency boxes to the Mason County location.
Currently the Mason County food bank plans to operate under its normal hours of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 p.m., but that could change depending on need and volunteers, Cartmell said.
Moving forward, Cartmell said she is not sure what the future looks like under the current circumstances but knows the pantry shelves at Community Cares of Mason County are full.
“We are well stocked and well prepared,” she said.