Artwork brings joy in dark times

[email protected]
The mural of flowers is being painted on the wall of Courika Solutions on Third Stret in downtown Maysville. -

Downtown Maysville’s latest art project is the perfect union of a public-private partnership, Mason Street Director Caroline Reece said.

The project, which features a mural of flowers painted by artist Stephanie Martinez, has been in the works for a while, Reece said.

She spoke to Sean George, owner of the building which houses his business Courika Solutions, about placing the artwork on the Third Street side of the structure near the doorway and he agreed, she said. She checked back late last week to see if it was still a go and when he said “yes,” the work began.

The project is the second Main Street has under taken, joining the basketball mural which is featured on the walls of Browning Park, Reece said. In fact, even the leftover paint from the first mural was incorporated into the current project, she said.

The mural which includes daisies, asters and roses in shades of yellow, pink and lavender, is being added to the landscape at the perfect time, Reece said, with warm weather making the work possible. It is also a much-needed bright spot in what has been a mountain of gloomy news associated with the COVID-19 crisis, she said.

Reece said she got the OK on the project from both the city and the health department, considering the current mandates on social distancing. With the scope of the project there is room for the artist and any assistant to be spread far apart as they work, she said.

Projects like the mural are what makes Maysville unique, Reece said.

“It’s those kind of things that make our community work so well,” she said.

The current project is likely to be followed by more, Reece said, although she is keeping under wraps what those projects might entail.

