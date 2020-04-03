Third in Mason, first in Adams confirmed

Mason County has identified its third case of COVID-19 and Adams County, Ohio, its first, officials said Friday.
The third case in Mason County is connected to the second case confirmed on Thursday, according to Allison Adams, director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department. That second case involves a male under the age of 60. No information on the age or gender of the latest case was given.
Adams said all contact tracing involving the latest victim has been completed and advisement given by public health officials to those contacts identified.
The resident in the second case is currently self-isolated at his home, according to Adams.
The second and third cases are unrelated to the first, Adams said.
A Mason County resident in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The man works out-of-state but had been remaining at home for several days because he was feeling unwell, she said. The resident is currently isolated at his home and recovering.
No further information on the latest case was available Friday.
The Adams County Health Department reported the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Adams County resident.
“While unsettling, it is not unexpected as community spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in Ohio since earlier this month,” officials said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
The patient is a 50-year-old male who works out of the area and is now home recovering, officials said.
Since being notified of the positive test result, Health Department employees have been working to identify people who have been in contact with the patient. Those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the statement.
The BTDHD director urged the public to follow the governor’s directive to stay at home and avoid contact with others at all times.
How The Public Can Be Proactive:
— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.
— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.
The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.