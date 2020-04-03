City, county leaders promote social distancing

The message was clear Thursday in an update from local leaders to the community — stay home and stay healthy.
Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer and Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill addressed the community through a Facebook Live broadcast to update recent developments with the COVID-19 emergency.
Wallingford began by pointing out that the COVID-19 crisis is affecting everyone, “all of our residents, all of our business owners.”
The city has made several adjustments to deal with social distancing mandates including suspending recycling pickup, suspending street sweeper services, closing city parks, suspending occupation license renewals until July 15, closing the city building to the public and directing city employees who can to work from home. Utility bills can be paid through the drive-thru window at the city building or on-line, Wallingford said.
The quarterly citywide clean-up will remain in place and is set for April 17-27, Wallingford said. Dumpsters will be placed in strategic locations throughout the city. A complete list is available on the city’s Facebook page and website, he said.
Wallingford also asked city residents to refrain from blowing grass clippings onto city streets when mowing lawns since the street sweeper will not be operating.
On a serious note, Wallingford said he was aware of some local businesses not complying with the governor’s orders from social distancing.
“You know who you are,” he said. “This congregating has to stop.”
He also urged residents to go online and complete the census form, particularly in light of the current emergency and the dependence of federal funding on population numbers.
“We need as accurate an accounting as we can get,” Wallingford said.
Pfeffer echoed Wallingford’s concern that census forms be completed.
“It’s very important that yo fill that our,” he said. “We have to have an accurate accounting to get our share.”
Pfeffer outlined how local agencies have been working together to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, should it come.
“We are working for the protection of all the citizens,” he said.
He asked that the public help by practicing social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Pfeffer pointed out that Meadowview Regional Medical Center, a 100 bed facility, serves an area with a population of 80,000. If only 20 percent of the population contract the virus and only 20 percent of those require hospitalization, that number far outweighs available beds. A temporary hospital has been established in the Mason County School’s STEAM Academy that could be used if needed.
“I don’t have a crystal ball. I hope a lot of these things we are doing will never be used,” he said.
Pfeffer explained that recycling pickup has been discontinued and recycling trailers pulled because inmate labor is not available to man the recycling center because of the COVID-19 crisis. However, residents can take their recyclables to the landfill at 7055 Clarkson-Sherman Road, drive into the building and place the sorted material into the appropriate bins.
Pfeffer spoke concerns with over-crowded retail outlets and reminded residents “it is incumbent upon us that we abide” by social distancing policy.
“Having citizens to comply is the best way we can get the result of flattening the curve,” he said.
McNeill addressed several issues concerning the effects of the COVID-19 emergency on businesses and individuals.
“It’s imperative that we as citizens monitor our behavior, as he also urged residents to practice social distancing to help combat the spread of the virus.
McNeill offered information on recently passed federal legislation to help small businesses through loans and grants and on unemployment benefits offered to those who would not traditionally be eligible for the benefits.
He ended by urging businesses owners and residents to sign up for any available help and complimented local leadership on the job it has been doing to ensure the safety and health of the public.
“We’re in this together,” McNeill said. “Be smart, do the right thing.”