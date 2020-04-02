MCPL construction continues

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
Construction on the super structure of the MCPL expansion is underway. -

Those driving by the Mason County Public Library may notice a new addition in the back.

MCPL Director Steve Parrott said the super structure is coming along and a roof is now on the building.

“Once they’re finished, they can connect the new structure with the old building,” he said. “They’ve built an unimaginable foundation there. It’ll probably be the strongest building in Maysville, which is a good thing, because that basement will be used as a storm shelter. Now that they have the roof on, they can start drying out and putting the walls on.”

The next steps will be to complete the children’s area before moving on to the main area of the lobby.

“That will probably be around July and when it happens, we’ll be closed for about two weeks,” Parrott said. “It will be about four months before the rest is finished. We’re hoping to be finished by around November, but that will be weather dependent.”

Project Architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion will include turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room, and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.

In that part of the library, there would also be an area for children’s programming, an office, storage room and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.

Anyone who would like to look at the plans for the renovations can stop by the library. A copy of the blueprints is at the front desk.

The cost of the project is estimated at $3.6 million funded by the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs and a contingency fund.

MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.

