MRMC, FC hospitals ready for COVID-19

The two hospital’s located in the five-county Buffalo Trace area are prepared to deal with COVID-19 crisis, officials said Wednesday.
According to Joe Koch, CEO of Meadowiew Regional Medical Center in Maysville and Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg, both facilities have plans in place for a possible outbreak of infectious disease.
“Meadowview Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees and providers,” Koch said, “Please know that our providers and clinical teams are trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
Meadowview Regional Medical Center is a 100-bed, acute care, Joint Commission accredited facility and Fleming County Hospital is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, Joint Commission accredited facility, Koch said. Both hospitals have emergency operation procedures in place to internally care for patients in the communities they serve, he said.
In addition, our hospitals, along with our medical community, local Health Departments, local Emergency Management teams, local emergency first responders and other city and county officials are planning to meet the needs of our communities,” Koch said. ” Our current licensed bed counts may not be an accurate picture of what our response would look like in an emergency scenario – the temporary medical facility in Maysville being one example.”
Koch declined to say how many rooms at either hospital are available for possible COVID-19 patients, how many isolation rooms are available in Maysville or Flemingsburg or how many ventilators are available at the facilities.
On Monday, Mason County COVID-19 leadership revealed that Mason County Schools’ STEAM Academy on Clark’s Run Road has been converted into a temporary medical facility. Should the hospital see a surge of COVID-19 cases, the TMF would function as an emergency treatment center for less critically ill patients and injuries.
“Please be reassured that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community,” Koch said, “We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community healthy today and for generations to come.”