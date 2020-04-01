STEAM Academy now back-up hospital

April 1, 2020
On Monday, Mason County COVID-19 leadership met on the indoor track of the Mason County Schools STEAM Academy on Clark’s Run Road.

The former Jockey building has been converted into a temporary medical facility, officials said. Should the hospital see a surge of COVID-19 cases, the TMF would function as an emergency treatment center for less critically ill patients and injuries.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said “Mason County Schools stands ready to help the community in any way during this unprecedented time. We are fortunate to have a multi-purpose facility like the STEAM Academy. Our prayer is that it is not needed.”

Where there once were jumping mats there are now cots and curtains, a classroom has been converted into a minor injury ward, and what was once a woodworking shop is now an ambulance drop off for patients seeking medical care. Members of the Emergency Management Operations Center, under the direction of Clay Buser, prepared the temporary medical facility with the worst-case scenario in mind.

Allison Adams, director of the local health department said, “Officials are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst and doing everything they can to prevent the worst from happening.”

Meadowview CEO Joe Koch said: “While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round.”

A trial run of the facility is set to take place in the next few weeks.

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, who was present at the meeting had a similar statement but added that if everyone were to follow the social distancing guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then a surge hospital would not be needed.

How The Public Can Be Proactive:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.

— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.

Call your healthcare provider:

If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website, Kycovid19.ky.go

For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725

