COVID-19 death reported in Brown County

ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Brown County Health Department reported the county’s first death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to information from the department, the man was in his mid-60s, had been in intensive care and died on Sunday.
“The staff at the Brown County Health Department extend our deepest sympathy to the family during this time of great loss,” the health department posted on Tuesday.
There was no further information available.
The individual was the second case confirmed in Brown County. The first case was a male in his mid-80s who is currently out of state.
“We are working with the hospital who is providing his care to obtain more information,” health department officials said.
According to officials, the health department has been working diligently for weeks in order to prepare for a potential impact of COVID-19 in the community.
“The health department urges the residents of Brown County to take Gov. DeWine’s “stay at home” order seriously,” officials said. “Everyone working together to follow the guidelines, including social distancing, frequent hand washing and covering your cough can have a great impact on our number of cases.”
Lewis and Bracken counties announced over the weekend that case had been confirmed in each county.
Lewis County Health Department Anita Bertram said the case was expected.
“We have been expecting this and we have policies in place to protect Lewis Countians,” she said.
Bertram is asking the community to not gather together.
“Please keep in mind that 80 percent of people who come into contact with this COVID-19 will be fine. They can probably ride it out at home and may not need a doctor, but we must be mindful of the 20 percent that may need to be hospitalized,” she said. “The best way to fight this virus is to practice the things we’ve talked about — no gathering, stay home, stay six feet apart, cover your mouth when you cough, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”
The Bracken County Health Department confirmed its first case at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“The health department has been preparing over the last few weeks for our first case and staff is busy doing all necessary notifications. We will posting the latest information on our Facebook page and sharing so our community can stay informed,” the department posted.
Tony Cox, director of the Bracken County Health Department said the person is a 32-year-old woman.
“She is being an extremely good neighbor,” he said. “She is self-isolating and has had very limited contact with family and that helps everyone to reduce the infectious contacts with several other people. There will be more updates throughout the days ahead.”
Cox said this was expected and has asked the community to stay calm, practice social distancing and avoid any public gatherings and stay put.
“We’re going to be fine, we’re going to get through this,” he said.
According to Cox, individuals who may have been in contact with the woman are being notified and he is encouraging the community to continue practicing social distancing.
A Mason County resident in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Allison Adams, director of the BTDHD said. The man works out-of-state but had been remaining at home for several days because he was feeling unwell, she said. The resident is currently isolated at his home and recovering.
The development was not unexpected, health officials said.
“Each day without a positive case, has been another day to prepare,” said Pam Brant, nurse supervisor for the local health department. “As we anticipated, this case confirms the presence of COVID-19 in our region.”
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, social distancing steps have been taken by the community. This case is a good example of how to be a good neighbor, Adams said. The man had been self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family therefore, reducing infectious contact with other community members.