The city of Maysville plans to put a “For Sale” sign on the Marshall Key House, also known as the Harriet Beecher Stowe Museum in Old Washington.

The historic house was purchased by the city in 2001 from Old Washington Inc. for $150,000, with funds from a Transportation Enhancement grant, according to City Manager Matt Wallingford. As part of the deed stipulations, the house must be used for public purposes “in perpetuity,” he said.

The house was built in 1807 by Marshall Key, a nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall and the third County Clerk of Mason County. In 1833 while working as a teacher in Cincinnati, Harriet Beecher Stowe visited. During her visit, she was taken to witness a slave auction at the courthouse nearby, and was much distressed by the event. According to historic newspaper accounts from the late 1800s, that was where the author received some of the inspiration for her best selling book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Most recently the house has served as a museum.

Wallingford said discussions of selling the home first came up a few years ago when the city decided to sell the event center. He said he had discussed the possible sale with a nonprofit organization. Wallingford said he has since learned the house will be required to be sold by sealed bids. If no bids are received than the city can enter negotiations with the nonprofit for the sale.

The house is in need of some repairs, including addressing a water runoff issue from an intermittent creek that runs beside the house that would require deepening a French drain around the house to six feet deep, Maysville Projects Director David Hord said at a recent commission meeting. The work would require that an archaeological study be completed before the work takes place, he said.

Until a few years ago, the city set aside $15,000 in its budget each year for repairs and maintenance on the house, Wallingford said. That number decreased over the past two years to $5,000 each year and was removed from the budget in a money-saving effort for the current fiscal year, he said.

The Kentucky Heritage Council inspects the house each year and submits a report to the city on needed repairs, Wallingford said.

City commission is expected to address the issue at its next meeting.

