Humane Society offers animal rehoming tips

Rehoming a pet is a very difficult decision, and sometimes resources or support are all an owner needs to keep a pet with their family.
Due to the uncertainty of job stability during this time of coronavirus quarantines and shut-downs, more animals than usual are being brought to local area animal shelters for surrender. The Humane Society of Adams County is working hard to make pet owners aware of possible alternatives to giving up their pets.
Some problem behaviors, like marking indoors, wandering away from home, and producing unwanted litters, can be avoided through sterilization. Owners that need to have their pets spayed (females) or neutered (males) can try contacting one of these area resources. Please note that many veterinary clinics are waiting to schedule surgeries until after the coronavirus shut-downs have lifted, in an effort to divert much-needed masks and hospital protective gear to healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
RASCAL Low-Cost Sterilization Clinic – contact the shelter to make an appointment at 937-544-8585.
Bailey Animal Hospital, West Union, Ohio, 937-544-5788.
Bethel Animal Health, Bethel, Ohio, 513-734-0494.
Colonial Heights Vet Clinic, Maysville, 606-759-7115.
Town and Country Vet Hospital, Maysville, 606-759-5496.
Five Points Animal Hospital, Sardinia, Ohio, 937-446-3529.
Mount Orab Vet Clinic, Mount Orab, Ohio, 937-444-2548.
Other behavioral problems, such as difficulty house training, not using the litter box, inappropriate chewing, and separation anxiety, can be addressed through advice from veterinarians and knowledgeable animal shelter staff.
Families that are struggling to afford to feed their pet can contact HSAC at 937-544-8585, which can sometimes help with temporary assistance of pet food.
HSAC recognizes that there are times when animals do legitimately need to be rehomed, such as in cases where certain types or personalities of pets are not a good fit for the lifestyle of the family. A super energetic Border Collie will be bored and potentially destructive if kept in an apartment without adequate exercise. A tiny, fragile Chihuahua may be at great risk of serious injury if kept in a home with rambunctious young children. Owners have a number of choices when deciding to rehome a pet, and just one of those choices is surrendering the pet to an animal shelter or pound.
Owners should start the process of finding a great new home for their pet by taking one or more good photos of the animal. If the animal is an inside pet, take the photos indoors. This helps potential adopters better decide how the pet might fit into their home. Photos are very important. A pet profile with a great photo will get the most attention by potential adopters. Next, owners should create the pet’s biography, providing breed, sex, age, color, weight, training, etc. Also include medical history and any medical/behavioral problems. Owners must share this information with potential adopters to avoid future problems. If the pet is not spayed or neutered, be aware that the new owner might decide to use him/her for breeding purposes. If at all possible, have the pet sterilized before rehoming it. Always state a re-home fee. “Free to good home” ads are not a good idea because they invite unscrupulous adopters looking for cheap, expendable pets. Owners can always decide to waive the fee if the adopter is family or a good friend, as long as the owner is sure that the adopter can provide a good home for the pet.
Owners can create a photo flyer with the pet’s information and display it in as many local pet-related businesses as possible, once the quarantine lifts. Look for pet stores, veterinary clinics, grooming shops, feed stores, work place break rooms, parks, and pet boarding facilities. The flyer can also be emailed to family, friends, and rescue groups. Owners can place a “For Sale” or “For Adoption” ad in the paper, on Facebook, and on Hoobly and Craigslist describing the pet. HSAC has its own Facebook group, launched just this month, called “Rehome My Pet Adams County – Ohio” on which Adams County residents can share pets they wish to rehome. Regardless of how owners advertise their pet, HSAC warns owners to use extreme caution when communicating with unknown individuals through social media. A good way to verify that a respondent is a good potential new owner for your pet is to ask for veterinarian references. Contacting the person’s veterinarian can reveal how well they have taken care of their current or past pets. If the potential adopter states they have never owned a pet, that is a potential red flag that they might be unwilling to give a veterinary reference.
Owners in Adams County may contact the Humane Society animal shelter in West Union to schedule an appointment to discuss surrendering the pet to the shelter. All pets surrendered to the animal shelter are required to undergo a behavioral evaluation prior to being accepted. This is to ensure that unstable or aggressive animals do not enter the facility. Shelter environments are very stressful to animals. Animals that already have aggressive or extremely fearful tendencies can become dangerous to staff, volunteers, visitors, other animals, or even to the animal itself, and may be doomed to a long-term life behind bars.
As painful as it is, euthanasia may be the kindest thing you can do if your pet has significant health and/or behavior issues. It may not be realistic to ask someone else to care for such a pet, and she could be abused or neglected in the process. Dying peacefully in the arms of someone who loves her is better than dying neglected in someone’s backyard, or after spending weeks, months, or years in the stressful environment of a shelter. A licensed veterinarian or a professional in the field of animal care or behavior should be consulted before this ultimate decision is reached.
For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please call 937-544-8585 or visit the organization’s website at www.AdamsCountyAnimals.org . The animal shelter is open by appointment open during the current COVID-19 crisis.