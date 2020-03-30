Meadowview accepting donations of supplies

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
Meadowview Regional Medical Center is reaching out to the community for help as it stands on the front line of the area’s COVID-19 response.

In response to questions about how members of the community can assist in the region’s novel coronavirus response, hospital official said the facility is accepting donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment.

The move is part of Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment, which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.

The hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:

— Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks

— Respirator masks rated N95 or higher

— Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes

— Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns

— Disposable non-latex gloves

— Disposable surgical caps

— Disposable foot covers

— Antimicrobial wipes

— Hand sanitizer

Currently, the hospital cannot accept medical devices, medications or linens, officials said.

Those with supplies and equipment to donate may contact Lisa McRoberts at 606.759.3164 or [email protected] to arrange delivery.

Late last week, Hospice of Hope and the office of Dr. Craig Denham on Tucker Drive said they would serve as collection points for PPE donations. The donations are then directed to Maysville Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser, who will distribute the items to front line medical and emergency personnel with need determined by the Buffalo Trace Health District.

Earlier this week MRMC tightened restrictions on visitors, also in response to the virus, to include:

— Pediatric patients may have one well parent/guardian with them at all times.

— Obstetric patients may have one well support person over the age of 16.

