Aberdeen officer receives cancer diagnosis

Burns - Burns - - Burns and Benjamin during Shop With A Cop. - Provided Burns and Benjamin during Shop With A Cop. - The T-shirts made in support of Burns. - - Provided The T-shirts made in support of Burns. - - - - Provided - -

ABERDEEN, Officer — Officer Justin Burns of the Aberdeen Police Department has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Burns, 25, of Winchester, Ohio, has been with the Aberdeen Police Department for two years. He has two children, a son, 6, and a daughter, 4.

Burns can remember always wanting to do police work.

“I think I kind of always wanted to get into law enforcement. I always wanted to help people,” he said.

Burns went through the police academy in Washington Court House. It was a small class, with all real good guys, he said. He’s still in touch with them to this day.

In early January, as Burns was pursuing an alleged thief on foot, Burns found himself scuffling with the perpetrator. An injury sustained from the incident was the catalyst to events that would unfold in the coming months.

Burns said that his abdominal region got really hard. The initial diagnosis was that it was a simple hematoma.

“Well, after talking with them for a while, they wanted to do a CAT scan. I finally went back and did the CAT scan, and when I did, it actually ended up being a mass that goes into my back and into my right abdomen. So after they got it checked out, he referred me to OHC, which, they do the cancer and the blood disorders. I went up there, and they ended up doing the biopsy, and it came back that basically, the lymph nodes are all massed together there,” said Burns.

His right abdomen extending into his back were a mass of lymph nodes caused by cancer.

“I don’t really know when I got my official diagnosis, he kind of told me he was 90 percent sure it was cancer from the get-go. So he never really actually said it, he just kind of already assumed it was cancer, so I guess from the start,” said Burns.

Burns said that he’s been fortunate with all of the support he’s accumulated.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate, actually, my family has been very helpful. I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of people, so it’s been alright. It’s tough, but it ain’t too bad,” he said, chuckling.

“I think with everybody supporting me and everything, I think everything will work out. I got a lot of people on my side, so I think I ought to be OK,” said Burns.

APD Chief David Benjamin can recall when Burns was just a teenager.

“I was chief in Winchester, and Justin lived in town, and we had numerous complaints on him driving like, well, a young kid. I met Justin high school age, maybe, and he started working at Cantrell’s Wholesale,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said that during that time, Burns had expressed wanting to be an officer. Benjamin gave him advice on how to go through the academy.

“After he graduated the academy I reached out to him pretty quickly and said hey, you know, I’m working in Aberdeen. If it’s something you’d been interested in, maybe we could get you on auxiliary down there, get your feet wet. So right out of the academy we had a relationship and got him started,” said Benjamin.

Though Burns didn’t quite take off as quickly as expected, causing concern in the department.

“He was very quiet when it came to doing a job, he didn’t say a whole lot, we wasn’t sure if he was catching on, or if he was enjoying the job, learning — we were a little concerned. We pretty much threw him the keys after we felt like, well, we’ve done about all we can do at this point, let’s see what he’s gonna be, threw him the keys, and he blossomed. He just excelled,” said Benjamin.

It was quite a Cinderella story for Burns after that.

“He done a great job, people immediately took to him. He’s got the kind of personality that people draw too, he just did great. He does a lot of things as a young officer that you see from veteran officers. He sees things just on patrol that normally it takes years for somebody to catch on to. He has a real eye for patrolling, he knows what he’s doing, and it’s a great thing to see,” said Benjamin.

Right now, Burns has taken some time off. It was a hard, but necessary decision, as Benjamin said the uncertainty of the job may have put Burns at risk for more exasperating injuries.

“We didn’t want him to receive another injury or something else happen that might make this worse. So right now he’s taking sick leave. Everybody that works for the village has donated some sick leave and time off so we can give him as much paid time off as possible, so that we can find out what the next step will be. What else we can do,” said Benjamin.

Burns had surgery on Tuesday to remove the cancer, and will soon be starting chemotherapy. Additional tests will be run to make sure the cancer hasn’t spread elsewhere, and to determine its severity.

At this point, it is uncertain when Burns will return.

“Their initial plan of treatment was to remove the testicle, and three to four months of chemo, so at that rate, he’s probably looking at at least six months off. Just because after the chemo is done, if that’s successful and everything works out, you’re still looking at a month or so to get his energy and strength back to be able to come back to work,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin is confident Burns will fight through this and be an example for many.

“I have a very strong feeling that Justin is going to fight through this and be an example for others, I see that out of him. I see that out of us. I think I put it on my Facebook post, and I couldn’t mean it any more, we’re going to fight this whole thing together. I think Justin has already felt just through Facebook and social media, people reaching out, text messages, phone calls, he’s felt this surprising support that all these people are behind him and they’re to help him. So that’s been a good thing, but it’s going to be even more, we’re going to make sure we support him even more,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said Burns will be an example for young men — to raise awareness, and dissolve the notion that men should fight their battles alone.

“Unfortunately — and I’m guilty — as men, we don’t want to go to the doctor. We think we can just fight through all of this on our own. Unfortunately I think that’s what Justin has done. He maybe ignored some of the signs. We hope that maybe this will shine some light for young men. Testicular cancer is the number one cancer for men aged 20-35. Young men. Hopefully people will take this as a ‘hey, let’s not let this happen to our young men.’ Make sure we get checked,” said Benjamin.

Even more, Benjamin expressed how this journey would also affect them.

“We’re excited to have him back. We long for that day he’s back in uniform so we can go at this again, but we’re also not afraid of the journey. The journey that it takes to get him back. You never go anywhere on a trip without enjoying the journey. That’s tough to say, because you know, here we are, we’re going to go through this chemo, but it’s going to make us closer to Justin. It will strengthen us,” said Benjamin.

T-shirts are being made in Burns’ honor, and all proceeds will be going to support Burns during this time. Shirts are $15, XX and up $16, and can be purchased from the police department once the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.