Hospitals adopts ‘zero visitors’ policy

March 28, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
-

Both Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville and Fleming County Hospital have adopted no visitor polices as the state and nation continue to cope with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

“Our hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors,” a statement on MRMC’s website reads. “We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking the necessary steps to ensure we are fully prepared to care for patients, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in partnership with our local and state health departments.”

Over the past few days the facilities have tighten restrictions on visitors to include:

— Pediatric patients may have one well parent/guardian with them at all times.

— Obstetric patients may have one well support person over the age of 16.

Some exceptions may be allowed, according to the post.

All individuals entering MRMC will continue to be screened for respiratory symptoms and recent travel history, based on CDC guidelines. The hospital’s gift shop is closed until further notice. The dining room and cafeteria are closed to visitors until further notice.

“These guidelines are to protect our facility and our community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Please call the hospital for more information,” officials said.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/no-visitors.png

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]