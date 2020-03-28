Area businesses, MCTC donate PPE for COVID-19 fight

FLEMINGSBURG — A disagreement between city officials and volunteers at Greater Rain Community Church Tuesday threatened to put a stop to the church’s food pantry service.

Jacob Sartin, associate minister at the church, said church officials were following the advisory of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear while attempting to provide food to the community during the COVID-19 crisis when city officials showed up.

The confrontation was caught on video by church members.

“Yesterday, we had planned on giving out food to families there in Fleming County and surrounding areas, whoever needed it could show up. We had made boxes up, we had come up with a strategic plan to follow Andy Beshear’s request of no more than 10 people. We had gloves, we had masks. As we were getting ready to prepare to bring boxes and set tables and stuff outside of the church, the local health department worker there in Fleming County, Stephanie Fryman, came with two police officers from the Flemingburg Police Department,” said Sartin.

According to Sartin, Fryman said the church was being served with a cease and desist order.

“I said, “well why?’ We’re not having church service, we’re passing food out to families, we’re doing a drive-by like all other counties have been doing,” said Sartin. He said Fryman failed to serve him the paperwork, and actually stuck it back in her pocket.

“Later on, she made the comment ‘well, it was raining,’ I said ‘well, regardless, if it was raining or snowing or hailing or sleeting, you did not give me the statute. You did not read it to me,’ and she said ‘well, I told you.’ I said ‘well, OK, what if I was illiterate and I could not read, you did not read it to me, give it to me, you left it in your pocket,’” said Sartin.

Senior pastor, Jacob White, arrived and Fryman told church members they could only have two members running the operation. Sartin said that was not feasible.

“Which is impossible because you know, you’re going to have to have someone to direct traffic, you’ve got people packing out boxes of food, you just can’t do it with two people, there’s just no way. We asked the police officers then, because they are civil servants of the community, if they would assist, not one time did they offer too. We said if you can figure out how to do this, then let us know,” said Sartin.

Sartin said Fryman kept insisting they were a mass crowd.

Later, Chief of Police Brian Bowling arrived and stepped into the church with White. According to Sartin, Bowling asked White what his understanding of Gov. Beshear’s order was.

During this time, members continued to distribute food to people. Sartin said they had worked two days prior to prepare the boxes.

“Ms. Fryman said two people, Andy Beshear says 10, the chief of police ended up letting us have six people stay at the church and he, himself, read the official paper off to the senior pastor that we had been served and he said we need to shut it down,” said Sartin. When asked what was being shut down, Bowling did not specify, said Sartin.

“He would still not make a clear violation of which was which with all of this going on,” said Sartin.

With the coronavirus crisis, the lack of jobs, lack of incomes, it is important to continue feeding families that are in dire need, he said.

“We live in such a rural area as it is anyway, and Fleming County has a lack of resources as it is. I do know this, that the Extension Office in Fleming County associates with the Fleming County Baptist Church, and they were not able to have their food pantry because they shut it down because of this going on, the virus, you know, breakout. Hillsboro, we did find out later, was the only one in Fleming County that we knew of giving out food, so it was very important to feed these people,” said Sartin.

Sartin said 84 families and more than 250 people were helped with food on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Sartin contacted Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money. Sartin said he felt the mayor needed to know that the church was just there to help the community, to reach out and try to feed people.

Sartin said the mayor backed Fryman, which Money corroborated. Money said he was appreciative of Sartin letting him know what was going on.

“Stephanie and the health department, the health department of every county, has been designated to be the lead responsible person for the public health, and I have to back that,” said Money.

Bill Bacon, chairperson of the board of health, said the Fleming County Health Department and the Board of Health are not shutting down distribution of food to the needy in Fleming County. Bacon said that, contrary to the video posted by Sartin, nearly every church in Fleming County, the school system, and community organizations are making available food to needy individuals on a daily basis.

“We became aware last week that Greater Rain Community Church, led by Jacob White, was meeting in groups considerably larger than 10, and last week, [Fryman], on behalf of the Fleming County Health Department, and in compliance with the directive from Gov. Beshear, sent a text message — because she did not have a cell phone number — sent a text message to Jacob White that they needed to start following the governor’s directive, and avoid meeting in groups larger than 10,” said Bacon.

Bacon said White acknowledged the text message, but did not respond.

“Tuesday night is the regular meeting time for the week for [the church], and Stephanie went with police officers and when they were congregated in a much larger group than 10, gave them a cease and desist order, as ordered by the governor, when someone has been warned of not congregating together,” said Bacon.

Bacon said every church and community center, and the school system, has learned to comply with distributing food appropriately by the governor’s directive.

“Whether it be preparing the boxes ahead of time and having drive-thru, or food drops, or anything of that nature that would allow you to be able to distribute food without large groups congregating and without the social interacting or social contact,” said Bacon.

The cease and desist order was not for food distribution, but meant for large groups congregating together, said Bacon.

“Stephanie and I have talked about it, she’s also had a meeting with the county attorney, we feel like we’re following the governor’s directive, and there are a lot of organizations in Fleming County who are distributing food to the needy people as contrary to what he posted, and all the other groups, to our knowledge, are following the governor’s directive about how to distribute the food,” said Bacon.

Bacon said that he is very concerned about COVID-19, and concerned about compliance with everyone in the community with the governor’s directives.

“This appeared to be an organization that was not in compliance with the governor’s directive. They had been warned initially once, and last night was giving them, as per directive from the state, giving them a cease and desist to not continue to congregate in large groups,” said Bacon.

Bacon said the group was allowed to continue, but within the limits of Beshear’s directive.

“They are welcome to continue doing what they’re doing within the compliance of the governor’s directive,” said Bacon.

