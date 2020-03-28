Area businesses, MCTC donate PPE for COVID-19 fight

Maysville Community and Technical College got the ball rolling and it wasn’t long before other groups joined efforts to provide personal protective equipment for those on the front line of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
When MCTC allied health faculty were recently contacted by local health facilities looking for PPE and other essential supplies they immediately put a plan into action. Volunteers from Medical Assisting, Nursing and Respiratory Care programs among others collected and delivered the supplies to community organizations and facilities in need.
Supplies such as face masks, disposable exam gloves, protective gowns, respiratory care kits, disinfectant wipes and more were donated to the cause.
“In times of need, this is both our civic and spiritual duty, to help others,” said Dr. Rhonda Sims, nursing instructor for the college.
Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill said Hospice of Hope and the office of Dr. Craig Denham on Tucker Drive are serving as collection points for PPE donations. The donations are then directed to Maysville Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser, who will distribute the items to front line medical and emergency personnel with need determined by the Buffalo Trace Health District.
Hospice of Hope has received donations from local beauty and nail salons who are closed on orders of the governor during the COVID-19 crisis.
STOBER Drives Inc. added about 80 pairs of safety glasses to the collection. Maysville Valero in downtown donated N95 masks and other PPE.
“I cannot convey how proud I have been of Maysville and Mason County citizens and businesses and the way in which everyone has wanted to help,” McNeill said. “Historically, Maysville residents have always responded and go above and beyond. While the city and county are in communication and continue to receive state and federal allotments of PPE, several entities have reached out to provide assistance. In fact, I would do a disservice trying to name all the entities looking to help.”
“With so many wanting to help, the MMCIDA, in coordination with Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, Maysville Mayor Charles Cotteril and City Manager Matt Wallingford, has worked to assist Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser in collecting these items and getting them to the front line medical, emergency and fire personnel that are working so hard to keep Maysville and Mason County safe. Ultimately, many of us are just looking for ways to help and pitch in.”
McNeill said the community has stepped up its game in many areas during the COVID-19 crisis,
“In addition to the PPE donations, there are so many initiatives underway in our area. CrossPoint Church, Central Baptist Church, Tom Browning Boys Club, Mason County Food Bank, The Buffalo Trace Aging Division and many others are all coordinating meals for anyone in need,” he said. “The Limestone Family YMCA is providing childcare for healthcare and emergency employees so they can focus on their job. We have businesses here in Maysville that have completely changed what they’re producing to help local supplies of needed items. The list goes on and on. Look at what a great job entities like The Ledger Independent and WFTM are doing in just getting information out.”
But the area is not limited to offering help for local causes, McNeill said. It is also stepping forward to make changes if possible to contribute to state and national efforts.
“From a statewide perspective, the MMCIDA is serving as an informational hub for our larger manufacturers and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. We are working with KCED, KAED, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to relay information about available local manufacturing capacity and any local manufacturer that can produce PPE. We have linked several of our area’s manufacturers up with contacts at the state and national level to explore what they might produce. The fact that state officials are exploring this highlights the need and underscores these generous donations of PPE locally,” he said.