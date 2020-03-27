Water, sewer increases given go-ahead

Mary Ann Kearns
It was a familiar format conducted in a new way.

As the COVID-19 virus has forced more and more people inside and into isolation, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford turned to new technology to keep the city wheels moving while also keeping the community safe. The result was the commission’s first meeting held on Facebook Live Thursday. Only commissioners, limited staff and media members were invited inside commission chambers with the public welcomed to view and take part via Facebook.

On the agenda was the second reading of an ordinance that means Maysville water and sewer customers will be seeing an increase in their water and sewage rates. Commissioners gave unanimous approval to increase during Thursday’s meeting.

The issue was introduced in February when City Comptroller Penny Francis said state and federal mandates require the city to include annual Consumer Price Index adjustments to water and sewer bills to remain eligible for low-interest loans and, in some cases, loan forgiveness from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The city has not increased its rates for several years and has not utilized the CPI, she said.

Maysville Utility Manager Darren Garrison said the city is looking at funding for projects such as one to eliminate outfalls, discharge points of storm sewers into a body of water, in this case the Ohio River

The city has been under a consent judgment to separate waste water and storm sewage runoff since 2008. Maysville has been given an extension by the EEC to eliminate the outfalls by 2023.

Without access to KIA funding, the city would be forced to borrow money at much higher interest rates that could break the Utility Department financially, Garrison said.

Under the CPI, rate increases have averaged 3 percent or less each year for the last 10 years, Francis said. That would equal about 75 cents on a minimum water bill.

Commercial customers, including water districts and cities which get water from Maysville, will receive 30 days notice of the increase.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved a resolution authorizing a contract with All Pumps Sales and Service for a new auger system at a cost of $148,000.

— Approved a resolution authorizing a KLCIS grant application.

— Approved a municipal order providing for leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

— Made a declaration of a state of emergency a matter of record.

— Approved the second and final reading of code of ordinance section on adoption of building codes and fire safety standards.

— Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance clarifying weekend hours for alcohol sale and consumption.

