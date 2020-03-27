MCTC offering virtual classes, services through spring term

March 27, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Maysville Community and Technical College has transitioned solely to virtual services through the end of the spring term in light of the current COVID-19 crisis,officials said Wednesday.

Graduation ceremonies have also been postponed to later this summer.

All MCTC classes transitioned to an online format beginning March 17. However, until this point, limited access to on-campus computer labs has been provided to accommodate students who had limited access to the internet, according to officials. But that has ended.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has also decided that all of its 16 colleges, including MCTC will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction for the spring semester on May 2.

Final exams will be given the week of May 4 – 10 and will also be administered online or remotely.

“As president, I would never place anyone knowingly in a situation that I deemed unsafe,” said Dr. Stephen Vacik. “In conversations with my KCTCS peers, as well as heeding the advice of other important decision-makers, it became clear to me that the risk for transmission of the COVID-19 virus, even with the current safety measures in place, is no longer one which I am willing to accept for students or employees.”

While the majority of course materials have easily transitioned to an on-line format, Vacik said providing hands-on training requirements at the center of many of the college’s programs is still being addressed.

“Clinical and laboratory instruction for students in allied health and technical career programs will be made available as soon as campuses and hosting facilities can safely re-open to our students,” Vacik said. “We will communicate those plans with students, and the college plans to extend accommodations allowing students the time necessary to complete those requirements.”

MCTC along with all colleges in KCTCS has also agreed to a postponement of spring commencement exercises (graduation ceremonies). While no current dates have been set, the college hopes to be able to reschedule in June or July.

