Palmer named CASA director

Rebecca Walker Palmer has been named executive director of CASA for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties.
Palmer assumed her new duties as of March 23, and will work with outgoing CASA Executive Director Shanda Hamilton who will be retiring, effective April 30, 2020. She will be the agency’s fifth executive director.
Hamilton announced her retirement in January, after serving the agency for six years.
“Being the executive director of the CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties has been a blessing and rewarding position,” Hamilton said. “I have loved every moment of advocating for the children, working with all of the volunteers, community partners, board members, judges/previous judges, attorneys, and all those that has supported the program.”
During her tenure in the post, Hamilton oversaw the training of 72 CASA volunteers for the program which has served 814 children during that period.
Palmer is a resident of Mason County, along with her husband, Maysville Assistant Police Chief Michael Palmer and their 15-year-old twins, Jackson and Jonathan. She is a graduate of Mason County High School and Murray State University and worked for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole before retiring last year.
“I am humbled and blessed to be a part of the CASA organization,” Palmer said. “I have always had a heart for children, especially those who have been placed in circumstances beyond their control. I look forward to working with our volunteers, staff, Board of Directors, and community partners to better serve the children of Bracken, Fleming, and Mason counties.”
District Judge Kim Razor said Palmer joins a list of past CASA directors who have set a high standard.
“Our local CASA program has been blessed with excellent executive directors over the years who have worked diligently to train volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children who are in court as a result of dependency, neglect or abuse,” Razor said.
CASA volunteers play an important role in the court process for children, she said.
“The information gathered and reported by CASA volunteers helps the Court to make quicker and more informed decisions for these children, so that a safe, permanent home can be achieved for them in a timely manner whether it be return to parents, placed with relatives or fictive kin, or in some cases, adoption,” Razor said. “Dependency, neglect or abuse cases are very serious and the work of a CASA volunteer can have a very positive, profound outcome for these children, their families and ultimately our communities. I wish Rebecca the best of luck and look forward to working alongside her in this worthy cause.”
Board Chair Brian Young said he is happy to welcome Palmer to CASA.
“We are excited and look forward, with great anticipation, to Rebecca’s dynamic leadership,” he said. ” The CASA program will flourish, prosper, and reach new heights with Rebecca at the helm.”
Board member Cindy Wulfekamp said she is also glad to see Palmer join the organization.
“I look forward to working with Rebecca and helping her in any way to move the CASA program forward. She brings enthusiasm, expertise and passion for what CASA stands for. Her knowledge and background will be an asset to CASA and the board members,” she said.
The mission of the CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc. is to provide trained community volunteers to speak for children in court who are victims of dependency, neglect, and/or abuse.
For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, check the organization’s website at www.casaforbrackenflemingmason.org or its Facebook page