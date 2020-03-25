Keeping in touch by innovation

March 25, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
-

Social distancing may be the word of the day but it doesn’t have to mean social isolation.

In order to stay connected with family, friends and constituents through the COVID-19 emergency, many people are finding new ways to communicate.

From nursing and rehab centers arranging window visits, Facetime or Skype live streams between residents and family to cities using Facebook Live to maintain a line of communication with their residents.

The most recent example came Tuesday morning when Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford took to Facebook live to update city residents on the COVID-19 situation and steps the city has taken to deal with the situation.

Wallingford said he was inspired by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefings to residents of the commonwealth.

During the city briefing, Wallingford provided information on operation of city offices along with status of several city programs such as street sweeper operation and recycling. He said the city has delayed its occupational license renewal date to July 15 to match the state and federal tax return deadline. The extension does not apply to any other city tax, he said.

He also gave information on applying for Small Business Administration loans and unemployment benefits.

Wallingford said Tuesday’s event was a dry run for Thursday’s City Commission meeting which will be conducted on Facebook live with only the mayor, commissioners, city personnel and media allowed into the meeting to comply with COVID-19 limits. The commission will consider a shortened agenda of items that it must move on, he said earlier. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofmaysville.

Wallingford closed out his Facebook Live session by offering up viewers a quote of how to remain positive durig the crisis.

“Negative people need drama like oxygen. Stay positive and you’ll take their breath away.”

On Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., Hospice of Hope will host a community forum, “Comforting the Community,” on Facebook Live.

The program will be facilitated by Hospice Medical Director Dr. Craig Denham and will address questions on COVID-19. Local officials and personnel will respond to questions which many be submitted as comments on the Hospice Facebook post announcing the forum at www.facebook.com/Hospice-of-Hope or be email to [email protected]

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_matt2.jpg

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]