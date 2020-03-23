Chamber puts temp halt on director search

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
Half-way into the search for a new executive director, the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce has called a temporary halt to to the process.

“In view of the disruption to business due to restrictions of COVID-19, the search team for the new executive director for the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce decided to put the search on hold,” chamber officials said in a statement released Monday.

The search for a new director began in January when current Executive Director Vicki Steigleder announced her retirement.

In a letter addressed to Chamber Board Chair Gerry Schumacher, Steigleder said she will be leaving her post on June 30.

“I have truly enjoyed working for the Chamber for the last 16 1/2 years and the opportunities afforded me to work with a variety of businesses and their employees,” Steigleder said.

“The executive team will meet soon to get a list of candidates to review,” Schumacher said at the time. The original goal was to fill the position so someone is ready to step in quickly upon Steigleder’s retirement.

But the emergence of the COVID-19 virus has change that goal, he said Monday. Instead, the search team will now seek an interim director to be put in place before Steigleder retires.

When restrictions are no longer in place, the search team will resume the search for a new executive director, Schumacher said.

The Chamber is recognized as an effective resource, providing relevant and innovative programming that ensures a healthy business climate and an enhanced quality of life for the Maysville-Mason County area, according to Schumacher.

The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce represents over 230 corporate and small businesses all over the region. The Chamber unites businesses and professionals to collectively accomplish what cannot be done individually and works best with a broad base of support.

As they began the search, Schumacher acknowledged that Steigleder leaves big shoes to fill

“Vicki has done a great job,” he said. “We’re going to miss her.”

