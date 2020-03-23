Safety project coming to AA in Lewis County

March 23, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will add a right-turn “exit” lane and update flashing beacons on Kentucky 9 AA Highway at the Grayson Spur intersection in Lewis County as part of a Highway Safety Improvement Program project.

Work could start as early as the week of March 23, on the flashing beacons that face Grayson Spur traffic approaching the AA intersection from Grayson.

Contractors will rebuild the existing red beacons to include double-headed red traffic lights with retroreflective housing around light heads so they will stand out and be more visible to traffic.

Construction will follow in April and May on the AA Highway on the Vanceburg side of the intersection where crews will build a new right-turn exit lane, also called a slip lane, that will divert all Grayson-bound traffic into a separate lane leading to the spur.

Once complete, southbound traffic on the AA Highway approaching from Vanceburg can merge right off the highway and curve around to merge southbound onto the Grayson Spur, while traffic headed south on Kentucky 10 toward Greenup can continue straight through the intersection.

The change is being made to improve sight distance for Grayson Spur traffic that is stopped to turn left onto northbound AA Highway toward Vanceburg. Currently, right-turning traffic could block the view of approaching vehicles.

During construction, the speed limit on Kentucky 9 will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone and some roadway shoulders will be closed. Intermittent flagged traffic will be possible at times, but with minimal delays. And, motorists should watch for trucks entering and leaving the roadway.

The project is being done under a $388,347.79 Transportation Cabinet HSIP contract awarded to ASL Excavating Inc. The project has a June 30 completion date.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_GraysonSpurSigns.jpg