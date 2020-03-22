Maysville named facade program participant

March 22, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Main Street America recently announced that Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming have been selected to participate in the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program.

The program is made possible by a $746,900 grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior, officials said.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will significantly expand the funds available for façade improvements in rural communities. In each of the four states selected, three Main Street community partners will receive grants for façade improvements in their downtown districts. Each community is expected to award between two and nine grants of up to $25,000 each.

In Kentucky, MSA will work with Kentucky Main Street, Maysville Main Street, Shelby Main Street, and Williamsburg Main Street to award grants in Maysville, Shelbyville, and Williamsburg.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will demonstrate the power of coordinated, small-scale façade improvements on local economies, reinvigorate the image of these downtowns, and aim to attract private investment.

“We are thrilled to launch this program with our partners in Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming,” said Main Street America’s Vice President of Revitalization Programs, Matthew Wagner. “We know that façade improvements both preserve historic resources and spur economic growth in communities, and we are eager to start disbursing these funds to produce these changes in rural Main street communities.”

Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said she is expecting to learn more about the grant program officials later this week during a conference call.

Grantee applications for the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will open in April 2020.

