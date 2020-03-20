Comprehend Expanded Telehealth Services Begins March 25

Due to the current COVID-19 epidemic, Comprehend is expanding its Telehealth Service program so more therapists are able to provide counseling services to our clients. The service will be available beginning Wednesday, March 25.
This service is available to individuals who have a smartphone or computer/laptop/IPad with a camera and internet service. Once individuals call to set up a telehealth appointment, they will be giving instructions on how to attend that appointment via telecommunications.
Comprehend realizes that the current state in which we are living can have a stressful and emotional impact on individuals. We are continually striving to stay on top of the latest guidelines and recommendations to keep our clients and staff safe.
“By expanding our Telehealth program, we are able to continue providing the services our clients need while limiting their exposure to other people,” said Dr. Pamela Vaught, CEO of Comprehend, Inc.
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include: fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones; changes in sleeping or eating patterns; difficulty sleeping or concentrating; worsening of chronic health problems; and increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
“We have seen an increase in anxiety in both adults and children related to all of the uncertainty around this pandemic. We are available to assist anyone who may need behavioral health services during this time. Our first priority is keeping everyone safe while being the safety net behavioral health provider in our region, “ Vaught said.
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.
Comprehend is here to help any individual experiencing an increase in these symptoms. If stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row, please give us a call. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 606-564-4016 or our Crisis hotline at 1-877-852-1523.