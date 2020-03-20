Comprehend Expanded Telehealth Services Begins March 25

With concerns over COVID-19 causing the closure of schools, entertainment venues, theaters and other businesses/centers, parents are having to find ways to entertain themselves and their children at home.

In Maysville, Andrew Lupercio, co-owner of Brown Bag Comics, suggested activities such as board games and comic books.

Lupercio said Magic! The Gathering is a good card game that he suggests to family members and there are also many board games that families can play together.

“Families can sit down and play board games,” he said. “Heroes of Dominaria is a Magic! The Gathering based board game. It’s an actual board game and not cards, so it would be good for families with kids.”

According to Lupercio, comic books can also be a nice solo activity.

Sometimes, if you want to get a break from each other, you can sit down and get caught up on some of the great stories coming out from Disney,” he said. “Reading comic books is a good way to get caught up.”

Daniel Sammons, who owns EZ Cash and Pawn in Maysville, also suggested board games and comic books as a fun activity for family members, but he highly recommends reading in general.

“Read regularly,” he said. “It’s an educational and fun activity. And, reading comic books can help kids get more interested and excited about reading.”

As far as group activities, he said Dungeons and Dragons is a good activity to bring people together, but in smaller groups.

“DND is a good one to play, because you can have less than 10 people,” he said. “You can have your three or four players and your dungeon master. It’s a fun activity.”

There is a group of people in Augusta who are among those that have not let their DND group fade amid concerns over COVID-19.

Robertson County School District Basketball Coach Patrick Kelsch said he and his brother, Augusta Independent Principal Robin Kelsch, along with Robin Kelsch’s son, Tanner Kelsch, Conner Snapp, Jason Snapp and Roy Machen plan to participate in a Wizard’s DND marathon on Friday.

“We will definitely take advantage of the time we have now,” Patrick Kelsch said. “It’s been hard to get together during the basketball season because Rob, myself, Tanner, and Jason all coach and Conner played for Augusta. So now that we’re free, we will get together to play DND.”

Robin Kelsch said he and his brother have played since they were teenagers and now get together with the whole group about once a month.

“We started with the basics when we were about 13 or 14,” he said. “We didn’t really do much between 3.5 and 4, but around the time 4 came out, we started playing with a group of friends from high school and now, Mr. Machen — who does the (AIS) haunted house — he created a campaign and we all get together about once a month and play. On Friday, we’re going to start about 10 a.m. and play until who knows when.”

Patrick Kelsch said he and his family will enjoy the time they have to spend together through “food, fellowship, and saving the world by slaying one dragon at a time.”

Mason County resident Cathy Walston said there has been a lot of binge watching and volunteering in her household.

“I’ve been binge watching Hulu, volunteering for my church as we hand out and deliver food for students and the elderly,” she said.

Trish Elliott said she and her daughter, Jada, and stepdaughter, Aubrey, have been working on projects together.

“Aubrey, Jada and myself have made our own vanity and been having our own beauty salon,” she said.

Augusta Independent School released a list of family resources/activities that can be done at home while school is out.

The activities include fun math, an Authors Everywhere YouTube channel with videos from authors reading boards, a kids Yoga and a list of 50 activities parents and children can do together, as well as numerous other activities.

That list can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CJ2eMgUImUmcfPOnr-dfP01TJIdY04DXpxtHi-4_6io/edit?fbclid=IwAR0FkW__13Rabp-Y2GIIhvstCPNZRJkY-8g6CtQ8oKabBFAWDykcecTkCAI.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has also started doing Facebook live videos as no visitors are currently allowed.

Those videos can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo.

