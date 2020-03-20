Social distancing is lastest salvo in Covid-19 battle

Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs practice social distancing and, at the same time celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day Friday. - Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs practice social distancing and, at the same time celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day Friday. -

It’s no longer a matter of if; now it is when, Buffalo Trace Health District Allison Adams said Friday in regards to the possibility of the COVID-19 virus being found in our area.

While there are no known cases of the virus reported as of yet in Mason County or other Buffalo Trace counties, it is in Kentucky and its only a matter of time until someone locally is identified as having the coronavirus, Adams said.

Private lab testing is available in the area but there is a 3-10 day turnaround for results, Adams said. According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, kycovid.ky.gov, testing has been performed on residents of all-five BTADD counties although none had been positive as of late Friday afternoon.

The message now being sent to the community is about social distancing, Adams said. Residents are being encouraged to “treat everybody as if they have it,” she said.

Hopkinsmedicine.org describes social distancing as deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.

Other examples of social distancing that allow you to avoid larger crowds or crowded spaces are:

—Working from home instead of at the office

— Closing schools or switching to online classes

— Visiting loved ones by electronic devices instead of in person

— Cancelling or postponing conferences and large meetings.

The difficulty is in making everyone understand that social distance does include them.

“That’s what we’re battling now,” she said, “those who think ‘it doesn’t apply to me.’”

It is also concerning that Kentucky stands near the bottom of the nation healthwise and those suffering from the underlying conditions that make them more at risk from COVID-19, such as diabetes and heart disease. Adams said.

She said she does not what residents to be afraid but she does want them to understand the gravity of the situation.

“It’s most important we practice due diligence,” she said.

In addition to social distancing, residents should continue to practice habits first suggested when the virus was detected — hand washing, cover your cough and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center has also revised its visitors guidelines in the past few days. New restrictions require anyone entering the facility to be screened for respiratory symptoms and recent travel history, based on Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines. Each patient will be limited to one well age 16 or over visitor at a time.

Anyone experiencing any respiratory symptoms or who has a fever, will not be permitted to visit a patient, – even if they are wearing a mask.

The hospital gift shop is closed until further notice as well as the dining room and cafeteria for visitors.

”To protect the health and wellness of our patients, providers, employees and all those who enter Meadowview Regional Medical Center, we are implementing updated visitor guidelines for our facility, effective immediately and until further notice,” a post on the hospital’s web site reads. “These guidelines are to protect our facility and our community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs practice social distancing and, at the same time celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day Friday. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_safespace.jpg Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs practice social distancing and, at the same time celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day Friday.