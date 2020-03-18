Nail, hair salons, gyms closed by virus

March 18, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
-

Beauty and barber shops, nail salons and fitness centers became the latest victims of the campaign in Kentucky to stop the spread COVID-19.

The closure of public-facing businesses was the latest move by Gov. Andy Beshear to try to hold the virus which has killed one Kentuckian so far, at bay.

Businesses providing food, food processing, agriculture, manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy, and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging are exempt from the order.

“It’s my job to protect my family and friends, but I believe it’s all of our civic duty to protect our communities,” Beshear said. “I will use every resource in this state, every dollar at my disposal, every personnel that we have, to do everything we can to protect everyone’s loved ones if we see a spike that is significant. Kentucky, we’ll need your help. We’ll need your help staying calm. We’ll need volunteers and we know you’ll respond. We will get through this together.”

Earlier in the week, Beshear ordered all bars and eat-in restaurants to close, allowing or drive-thru or carryout service to continue. That decision came on the heels of the governor’s order last week to shut down schools until the threat of the virus has passed. The Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court also closed the state’s court to the public last week. Few exceptions for trials and other legal matters were made.

By late Tuesday, the state had confirmed 27 cases of the coronavirus, with the majority of those located in Harrison and Jefferson counties. No cases have been found in the Buffalo Trace area. Testing in Mason, Fleming, Lewis and Robertson counties has been conducted on between 1-14 individuals, according to a graphic on the state’s COVID-19 site at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. There have been no tests administered in Bracken County, according to the site.

A 66-year-old Bourbon County remains the state’s only fatality.

On Wednesday, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said while county government will remain staffed during the health emergency, the county will limit access to maintain maximum social distancing “to provide for the health and safety of county employees and the citizens were serve.”

Pfeffer encouraged the public to visit the county’s website at www.masoncountykentucky.us or to call . For business requiring an in-person visit, residents should call ahead to the appropriate office for an appointment,

“We cannot allow crowds or long lines to develop in the offices. Therefore, please do not come to the Mason County Courthouse of other county offices with calling first as you may not be able to access for immediate assistance,” he said.

Limestone Family YMCA fitness facilities and pools closed Wednesday, in compliance with the governor’s order.

“This decision is extremely difficult because you are all a part of our routine, as we are yours; however, the safety and well-being of our members during this crisis must be our top priority,” officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The annual health fair at Meadowview Regional Medical Center organized each year by the Mason County Cooperative Extension Service has been postponed until the fall.

In Brooksville, the First National Bank cited the COVID-19 virus as the reason it has closed its main office and will operate from its branch location, it announced on its website.

Also in Bracken County, the county Animal Shelter is closed to the public in deference to the COVID-19 virus. Dogs can be seen or adopted by appointment only, officials said. Call the shelter 735-3475,

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_cityclosed2.jpg

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]