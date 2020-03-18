Entertainment for the ‘hunkered down’

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to close their doors to in-house service and postponed the primary election in the state’s latest attempts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 19, the primary is now scheduled for June 23.

On Tuesday, he ordered hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus.

Exempt businesses include those that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, auto and home repair businesses, post offices, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Those businesses can stay open, Beshear said, but they must practice social distancing.

The governor said businesses that encourage public congregation, or which by the nature of their service cannot comply with social distancing, must cease their operations. That includes, he said, community centers, nail salons, spas, concert venues and sporting event facilities.

He also said childcare centers should be prepared to close Friday.

And the unthinkable happened — the Kentucky Derby’s annual first Saturday in May date was traded for a Labor Day weekend date in hopes the coronavirus crisis would be over by then.

Almost as unheard of in our area, The Maysville Lions Club auction was postponed.

The club’s 70th Annual Radio Auction has been rescheduled from its original April 6 start date. The group plans to scheduled it for a later date.

“We feel it is our responsibility to put the health and safety of our members and volunteers over our desire to hold this community event during a national health crisis,” Lion’s Club member Mike Walton said.

Locally, public meetings have been cancelled and agencies are shifting to on-line or by appointments services to protect employees and the public.

On Monday afternoon, both Maysville and Mason County declared a local state of emergency to combat the pandemic and to be eligible for any federal funding available to pay for the response.

The declarations, signed by Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill and Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, call for the local emergency operations plan to be fully executed and for coordination of efforts with the Buffalo Trace Health District.

Maysville became one of the first entities to make the move to restrict public access early Monday.

“I cannot stress enough, that we are here to serve our citizens and will continue to do so,” City Manager Matt Wallingford said. ” In light of recent developments and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the City of Maysville is taking precautions.

The preventative measures include shutting City Hall down to all visitors. A notice of the action with a list of employees and their direct phone numbers and email addresses has been posted, so that if someone needs to set up an appointment, they can do so, Wallingford explained. Utility payments, and other required payments can be made at the utility drop-off window beside city hall.

“City services will continue to operate, but we will be limiting interactions with the general public. All of this is fluid, and subject to change,” he said.

On Tuesday, Wallingford said the city has been instructed by the Kentucky Alcohol and Beverage Control administration, in conjunction with the state-wide closure of bar to suspend the city’s Entertainment Destination Center license.

“This is effective immediately. Any person who is caught drinking an open beverage in the district will be cited,” he said.

The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s office are both changing the way they do business in light of the coronavirus.

“The Maysville Police Department will be implementing changes to help limit the potential spread of the coronavirus,” a post on the department’s website indicated.

To help limit the potential spread between the community and MPD staff, the agency is limiting access to the Forest Avenue Police Department and the lobby of the Maysville Police Department located on Government Street. Reports will be available online at buycrash.com and all fingerprinting will be suspended until further notice.

Also, the Maysville Police Department will be implementing temporary changes in how officers respond to calls for service.

“We will be handling all not in-progress and non-violent offenses via telephone. All non-emergency calls will be vetted to determine if it is necessary for an officer to respond to the scene. If an officer is not needed on scene and a report is requested, then we will take the report over the telephone. For all calls requiring an emergency response, officers will still follow standard procedures and respond to the call,” the post reads.

The Maysville Police Department may be contacted for non-emergencies by telephone at 606-564-9411 for the

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said his office will be closed to walk-ins to help limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The office can be contacted by calling 606-564-3309. Tax payments can be made using drop box

Carry concealed deadly weapon licenses can be renewed online at kspportal.ky.gov/ccdw and vehicle inspections can be scheduled by calling 606-564-3309, Boggs said.

Accident reports can be obtained online using using buycrash.com.

The city has also declared Human Rights Commission and Arts Commission meetings for March cancelled. Planning and Zoning Administrator George Larger said his agency is also halting public meeting for the immediate future.

“In response to similar cautionary measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all Maysville/Mason County planning board meetings are cancelled until further notice. This includes meetings of the Mason County Joint Planning Commission, the Maysville Board of Adjustment, the Mason County Board of Adjustment, and the Maysville/Washington Board of Architectural Review,” he said.

The Mason County Joint Planning Commission meeting scheduled for April 1 is cancelled and the public hearing for detox facility text amendments that was scheduled to be held at that meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, Larger said.

Monday afternoon, Pfeffer said he was taking measures to close all county offices to public traffic.

“Due to the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the judge-executive’s office is taking precautionary measures whereby we will be closed to the public effective immediately. We are still here and available to serve our citizens and will continue to do so,” Pfeffer said. Customers are encouraged to conduct business online or to call the offices for more information.

Officials with local healthcare provider Comprehend said the organization is committed to working to lessen any stress or anxiety for clients and other community members who may need behavioral healthcare services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Comprehend is pleased to announce that services for mental health, physical health, addiction, substance abuse, and intellectual and developmental needs will continue to be provided at our outpatient offices,” officials said in a news release. “For those who are not able to attend face-to-face appointments, we are working to expand our telehealth program to include clinicians to be able to conduct appoints via telecommunication. We will announce once the expanded services are available.”

Comprehend’s school-based services will continue at its outpatient offices.

Funeral homes and the services they provide are not immune from the crisis and one local funeral home is taking action to protect families and friends.

“After careful consideration, consulting with our local health departments, funeral director associations, as well as reviewing recommendations from CDC…,” the Moore and Parker Funeral Homes will continue to provide services but limit the number of those in attendance, it revealed in a release on Tuesday.

Families may notice other changes, also based on those recommendations, a family spokesperson said.

“Please know they are for your protection, and that we are always here to serve you with the compassion and professionalism you deserve.”

The Limestone Family YMCA has suspended all group exercise classes and programs. The gym, wellness center and pool remain open as of now.

The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce has closed its door to public traffic as has The Ledger Independent. Customers are encouraged to call the Chamber at 606-564-5534 and the newspaper at 606-564-9091 for more information.

The Brooksville city office, utilities office and police offices are closed to the public.

Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy shut the doors to Fleming County government offices at the end of business Tuesday. Other Fleming County closure’s include the Senior Citizens Center and the Flemingsburg-Fleming County Recreation Park.

“We deeply regret having to take these drastic measures but it is imperative that we all do our part to slow the progression of this fast moving virus,” Foxworthy said. “Let’s all stick together and do everything we can to help one another and pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Augusta’s city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

The Fleming County Republican Party’s mass meeting scheduled for Saturday to elect delegates to its county convention has been cancelled.

All Robertson County Extension face-to-face programs have been cancelled through April 6 although office plans to remain open to assist clientele as needed.

In Old Washington, the Art and Chocolate Festival set for April 4 has been cancelled.

And the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is closed to visitors until further notice and the organization’s annual Charter Dinner set for March 24 has been postponed.

Licking Valley Community Action Program said it will take applications for emergency food, LIHEAP and other programs by appointment only. Clients should call their local senior/community center to schedule an appointment,

Since many people are out of work as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the governor said that the state will waive the waiting period for unemployment.

Necessity meet invention. This window at the Parc Cafe made a perfect walk-up portal for service following the governor's mandate that restaurants close except for drive-thru and carry-out service. Courtney Myers, manager, is ready to serve carry-out customers.

Bars, restaurants closed