Virus prompts cancellations, postponements

Neither courts nor churches will be in session in the immediate future as COVID-19 prompts shutdowns in almost every segment of daily life in the area.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced Friday afternoon during a press conference.

Beginning Monday, with the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets will be canceled in Kentucky District and Circuit courts, according to a statement issued Friday and signed by Chief Justice John Minton Jr.

The court encouraged judges to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.

Civil trials, hearings, and motions will be postponed and rescheduled. Civil trials or hearings currently in progress will be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The statement also addresses defendants’ right to a speedy trial, show cause hearing and orders any case which involves an attorney or party who is ill or in a high-risk category to be rescheduled.

The order is in effect from Monday, March 16 through April 10, according to the statement.

While schools are closed, the Limestone Family YMCA plans to continue to offer child care services, Director Tonya Wenz said Friday.

“During times like this, the community needs us to step up and provide child care as best we can,” she said.

Children who are currently enrolled will be cared for, Wenz said. Workers at both locations have gone to extraordinary measure to clean and disinfect and the organization has purchased temperature scanners to check children for fever. Anyone who has a fever will be sent home, she said.

“We will continue to care for the children as long as we can,” Wenz said. She also said the fluidity of the situation could mean a change in status at a moment’s notice.

The YMCA has discontinued group programs for seniors because of the high risk of that group, Wenz said. But seniors are still welcome at the facility as individuals, she said.

The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club will be closed for the next two weeks, Executive Director Caitlin Waddle announced Friday.

“After much thought and consideration we will be closed per advisement of social distancing from Governor Beshear from March 16- 27. We will be monitoring closely opportunities to open for our families,” she said in a Facebook post.

Many area churches have also cancelled services to protect congregants from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Saturday night services at Washington United Methodist Church will not be held this week and CrossPoint Community Church said it will not hold in person services but instead hold online services on Sunday. Central United Methodist Church has cancelled services as has the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Maysville Trinity United Methodist Church. Oakland Christian Church in Bracken County has also cancelled services.

In Ripley, Ohio, effective Monday, March 16, the city office lobby will be closed to customers who can pay by phone or drop payments in a dropbox at the rear of the building. The office will still be accepting calls 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Mason County Public Library announced Friday that is will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 for the duration of Mason County Schools’ closure to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. All programs and events associated with the library are cancelled. The Adams County Public Library will be closed from March 13 to April 6.

Lewis County Judge-Executive Todd Ruckel said he wants to limit the number of people coming into his office until further notice. He is asking that only people with necessary businesses visit the county offices. Anyone planning to visit county offices, should call ahead of time to see if the business can be conducted online or over the phone.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to users of the library, but we felt duty-bound to prevent further spread of the coronavirus,” a statement on the library’s Facebook page reads.

At the Mason County Detention Center, in an effort to limit possible exposure, all face-to-face visitations and outside volunteers’ visits have been suspended until the administration deems it safe to resume visitations.

Video visitations available, according to officials and anyone interested can visit the detention center’s website to start this process.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will stop all visitations to the Brown County Detention Center beginning on March 16. For the remainder of the weekend, only one guest per visit is allowed inside.

All county jail visitations have been suspended until further notice in Adams County.

The Mason County Cooperative Extension Service has cancelled or postponed several programs including Container Gardening postponed until April 7, BQCA postponed, Buffalo Trace Seed Swap cancelled and Pesticide Certification postponed.

The May’s Lick Lions Club pancake breakfast set for Saturday, March 14 has been cancelled and Maysville Rotary Club has cancelled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

The Lewisburg Millcreek Lions Club Craft Bazaar and Yard Sale set for March 28 has been postponed.

CASA of Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties has postponed its Community Day celebration scheduled for April 10 until further notice.

Adams County Regional Medical Center is restricting visitors to keep patients, visitors and hospital staff healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said. Patients may have only one person accompanying them and that person must be 18 years of age or older.

The Buffalo Trace Board of Director’s meeting for Tuesday, March 17, has been cancelled.

In Fleming County, the White Daisy Show set for March 18, at Fleming County Hospital has been cancelled.

Readers who plan on attending an event or church service this weekend may want to call ahead to confirm is a cancellation has taken place.

