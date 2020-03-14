Water, sewer increases in city’s future

-

Maysville water and sewer customers, including commercial customers, should expect a rate increase after an initial reading of an ordinance Thursday.

The ordinance would require a second reading and approval before going into effect.

The issue came to light late last month when City Comptroller Penny Francis said state and federal mandates require the city to include annual Consumer Price Index adjustments to water and sewer bills to remain eligible for low-interest loans and, in some cases, loan forgiveness from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The city has not increased its rates for several years and has not included utilized the CPI, she said.

Maysville Utility Manager Darren Garrison said the city is looking at funding for projects such as one to eliminate outfalls, discharge points of storm sewers into a body of water, in this case the Ohio River. According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Maysville has 10 outfall permits currently.

The city has been under a consent judgment to separate waste water and storm sewage runoff since 2008. Maysville has been given an extension by the EEC to eliminate the outfalls by 2023, Garrison said, after he went to Frankfort and pleaded the city’s case. That’s why it is important that the city be in compliance with CPI adjustment, he said. Without access to KIA funding, the city would be forced to borrow money at much higher interest rates that could break the Utility Department financially, he said.

Even at the higher rates, the city would be forced to continue the sewer projects to meet state and federal regulations, Garrison said.

“We can’t stop working on these projects,” he said.

Under the CPI, rate increases have averaged 3 percent or less each year for the last 10 years, Francis said. That would equal about 75 cents on a minimum water bill.

Without the mandatory increases, Buffalo Trace Area Development District Economic Development Director Kristie Dodge said the city faces three possible scenarios if it goes to KIA for funding without the CPI requirement in place:

1. It would be approved with or without the requirement.

2. It would be approved but required to meet the CPI rate increase requirement.

3. It would be denied.

If denied, the city would have to look to other financing means with rates in the 4-6 percent range, Francis said.

Based on KIA’s financial analysis of the city’s latest project, it recommended the CPI be adopted, she said. That project will include streets adjacent to Wall including Second, Third and MacDonald Parkway. Expected cost is $850,000 and the request is expect to go to the KIA board in April, officials said Thursday.

“We’re trying to get what’s easy and accessible,” Garrison said earlier. The department is currently conducting flow test which could reveal other problem areas, he said, making it important the city stay in the good graces of KIA for access to funding.

Mayor Charles Cotterill questioned if the issue had been brought up in the past and Human Resource Manager Karen Cracraft said water commissioners had repeatedly asked for small increases but city administrators failed to bring it before city commission.

“This can has been kicked down the road since 2013,” Cotterill said. “You’ve got to do what’s right. We have no choice.”

After a motion to amend rates was introduced and seconded, it was approved unanimously by commissioners Victor McKay, Kelly Ashley, Jeff Brammer and Andrew Wood along with Cotterill.

A second reading is expected at the March 26 meeting.

Commercial customers, including water districts and cities which get water from Maysville, will receive 30 days notice of the increase.

Also Thursday, commissioners:

— Approved a grant application for Law Enforcement Protection Program.

— Approved application for a crumb rubber grant.

— Approved an AFG Grant application for a fire truck and fire equipment.

— Authorized a Homeland Security Grant.

— Approved a resolution supporting the separation of CERS and KERS retirement systems.

— Held the first reading of an ordinance that clarifies weekend hours for bars.

