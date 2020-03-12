Stakeholders meet to discuss plan of attack on COVID-19

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
Allison Adams, director of the Buffalo Trace Health District, addresses thos on hand for a community stakeholders meeting Thursday. -

The medical community, law enforcement and other community stakeholders came together Thursday to discuss plans for dealing with the COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The meeting was facilitated by the Buffalo Trace Health District and was scheduled before the first case of the virus was reported in Kentucky, according to Allison Adams, director of the BTHD which serves Mason and Robertson counties.

“Things change very quickly right now,” Adams said, noting that what was recommended last week has now changed and could change again within days.

Video remarks from Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, opened the meeting by reminding those on hand the threat to most Kentuckians remains low.

The public has become increasingly alarmed as cases began to show up in nearby Harrison County, schools began closing and people began hoarding items they deem essential. Hand sanitizer, a staple for many offices and schoolrooms, disappeared off the shelves of area stores and even online retailers were pressed to fill orders.

“We have to be concerned, but don’t be panicked,” Adams said.

But, Maysville pediatrician Dr. Michael Coleman said “there is lots of panic out there,” and rumors concerning who is and isn’t infected. To date, Mason County has not recorded any cases of COVID-19.

Doctors at the meeting, including Dr. Audrey Spencer, medical director of the Mason County Board of Health, said a lot of the panic can be blamed on the uncertainty of the virus.

Spencer said she has been reading everything she can find on COVID-19 to prepare for a possible outbreak locally.

“There is a lot we just don’t know about it,” she said. She said unknown to health care officials, the virus was present in nursing homes in Seattle, Wash., in January, a fact uncovered through testing for influenza.

“It may already be in Mason County and we just don’t know it,” Spencer said. “That’s why we need to take action now. We don’t want people to panic.”

The best course of action for those who are not in the at-risk category of the elderly or those with under-lying medical conditions is, if they are not very sick, to stay home.

“There is no test in the office, no treatment, no shot to prevent it,” she said.

“We need to work together as a community and we’ll get through this,” Spencer said.

Dr. Mark Wallingford of Maysville who practices internal medicine and pediatrics, Spencer and Coleman, all said a shortage of testing kits is a problem. Area doctor offices do not have the kits. State health testing is only approved if the patient meets stringent state criteria, they said. Private testing at local labs may be available.

“The bottom line is this,” Wallingford said, “If we screen for flu, we should be able to test for COVID-19.”

Sarah Fortier, who works with the health department, explained reporting criteria and what happens when a case is confirmed. That includes contact tracing. Once it reaches a point where contact tracing is no longer feasible because of the number of contacts involved, other litigation measures are taken including social distancing and cancellation of large functions.

Coleman pointed out that, even with testing, positive, negative or unknown the treatment for COVID-19 remains the same and primarily requires supportive care.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center market president and CEO Joe Koch said the hospital has a coronavirus team that has been meeting since February. The hospital follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is working with the local health department.

MRMC has also instituted tighter visitor policies. People with fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms are not permitted to visit unless they are seeking care and those who have traveled to high-risk areas or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 are also banned from visiting.

Adams also pointed out the crucial role police and fire personnel play during a community crisis.

“Police and fire are on the front lines. We depend on you guys.” she said.

Communication with other medical professionals and institutions, emergency personnel, among agencies and local government is key, Adams said.

“In times of true crisis we have to depend on our own,” she said.

Pam Brant with the BTHD said she is working to dispel rumors associated COVID-19 and has developed a inquiry form medical personnel can use to provide information to the health department.

“We’re all in this together,” Adams concluded. “If we just work together we can do this.”

