Fatal collision claims Vanceburg woman

FIREBRICK — A vehicle collision claimed the life of a Vanceburg woman on Tuesday morning, said officials.

The two-vehicle accident occurred Tuesday morning shortly after 8 on Kentucky 8 in Lewis County, just west of Firebrick near the Lewis County /Greenup County line, said officials.

Jessica Pierce, 25, of Garrison, was traveling east on the roadway in her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, while Jeanne F. Brown, 41, of Vanceburg, was travelling west in her 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE, police said.

The two vehicles collided on the roadway before exiting, both vehicles coming to rest on the north side, said police.

Deputy Coroner Amanda Gaydos pronounced Brown dead at the scene, while Pierce was transferred to Southern Ohio Medical Center, said officials.

A passenger in Brown’s vehicle, Danny Riley, 49, of Vanceburg, was not seriously injured, said police.

A reconstruction team with the Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate the collision, said police.

The roadway at the location was closed for eight hours as investigators gathered information, the scene was cleared afterward and the roadway reopened.

KSP and sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Portsmouth Ambulance, Firebrick Fire and Rescue, South Shore Fire and Rescue, Garrison Fire and Rescue, Black Oak Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

