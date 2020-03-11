MCHS students address board with Food Bus updates

Two Mason County High School students presented updates on their Food Bus Project at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The project updates were presented by Max Moran, a senior with the engineering program, and Trinity Pelino, a junior with the culinary program.

“The idea of the project was to make it so the bus could provide meals for students in our district at various locations during the summer, and alternate meals or options for students during the 2020/21 school year,” said Moran.

The bus will also be available to culinary students to do their activities, and various other things.

The collaborating student groups for this project included engineering (conversion design), culinary (planning/selecting equipment), art (theme design and bus painting) and agriculture (plumbing). From Career Magnet School students: auto mechanics (sound and bus prep), welding (design/fabrication) and electricity (modifying and installing electrical components).

“Previous culinary students got to decide what equipment went to the bus,” said Pelino.

The bus will feature an oven with a hood, flat-top griddle, both food warmers and coolers, vents, a three compartment sink as well as a hand washing sink, stainless steel counter tops, a fresh water tank, a water heater, numerous storage compartments, a food prepping area and a serving area.

The skills projected to be gained with this project are small business management, money skills, experience with working with the health department, customer service, inventory management and collaboration.

Students working on the food bus will be ServSafe Manager certified.

Other agenda items addressed Monday night included honoring Student Technology Leadership Program students, and MCIS faculty. Comprehensive School Improvement Plan updates were presented by Assistant Superintendent Justin Moore and teacher Jenni Trimble.

Guest Allison Adams, director of Buffalo Trace District Health Department, came to reassure the school, staff and parents present that they were taking the appropriate measures to stay on top of coronavirus. Adams also went over preventative practices to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

