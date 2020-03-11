Maysville Green Dot anniversary celebration

It’s back.

The annual Green Dot Day. On March 18, 2020, Green Dot will be celebrating its anniversary of Making Maysville the First Green Dot City.

What is green dot, you may be wondering? Green dot is a violence prevention program that gives people resources to be able to help people when they need help. Green dot focuses on domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, and in the high schools we also talk about bullying. The signiﬁcance of the green dot is best visualized on a map of our country. If you can imagine a bunch of red dots appearing on that map. A red dot is a moment in time when someone chooses to use their words or actions to harm another person. It could be someone calling their spouse worthless, a caregiver striking the child in their care, someone’s choice to have sex with someone without their consent, or someone showing up repeatedly outside someone’s work. A green dot, on the other hand, is small, individual choices someone makes to make it less likely that a red dot shows up on our map.

A green dot can also be letting those around you know that you won’t stand for violence through your daily choices. This could be wearing a green dot t-shirt, participating in an event that supports violence prevention, attending a green dot training, or sharing a bystander story on your social media pages. It doesn’t have to be a big thing, actually, it can be a small thing. But one small moment in time can signiﬁcantly impact the trajectory of someone’s life, and we may not even know it.

Reality and Hope

Green dot believes that the greatest power is in the bystander, each one of us, and through our choices, we can decide what we will and won’t allow within our community. One in ﬁve women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. One in three girls and one in ﬁve boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. In high schools, one in ﬁve students is bullied on school property. Walking away from a situation thinking “that’s none of my business” has created a culture that allows violence to happen. That’s the current reality, however, the hope for a better future is in our hands, the bystander.

Mighty Maysville

What everyone says that’s great about Maysville is how we don’t follow the status quo, we were born to rise above, to lead. The adage “small but mighty” truly depicts Maysville. Each one of us makes the choice each day to do something or do nothing when it comes to violence prevention. I am proud to live and work in a community that chooses to do something. Just in the past year, we trained 103 more people in the four hours green dot bystander training. 103 more people who live and work in our area have the resources to help you or your loved one if they need help. That’s mighty! Those bystanders don’t just know about Green Dot, they took upon themselves to learn how to help others. That’s powerful. That’s community. We are well on our way to being the First Green Dot City which means that we have trained all leaders in three subgroups in our area. The future is ours for the changing.

Your Green Dot

If you’ve ever been stunned into silence when you’ve seen someone treating another person in a way that made you feel uncomfortable, a green dot training is for you. If you feel that rape, domestic violence, child abuse, and bullying should stop, a green dot training is for you. If you have children you want to be safe, a green dot training is for you. Simply put, if you are around people at any given time, a green dot training is for you. Our next bystander training is coming up on March 24 from 5-9 p.m., at the Mason County Health Department, secondnd ﬂoor. Please register at greendotgcky.org/march24. Dinner will be provided.

For more information please contact Missy Verdin at [email protected] Keep that green on for one more day after St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green on March 18 to show your support for Making Maysville the First Green Dot City.

