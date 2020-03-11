Mason officials discuss roads, clock tower

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
With up to 1,000 contractors and construction workers on site at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, plans by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close a portion of Kentucky 8 for road work will present a problem, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, KYTC District 9 said it would close portions of the road as it works to make drainage repairs along four miles of the highway west of the Clyde Barbour Parkway at Maysville. The work is being done in advance of a resurfacing project, officials said.

“The road cannot be closed during the day,” Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Steigleder said. Both EKPC and International Paper employees use the road daily, she said.

“They are major employees in our area,” she said.

Steigleder and Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer both said they learned of the plans to close the roadway on Monday and that officials with IP and EKPC were informed by Steigleder but received no information from KYTC about the closure.

Addressing David Leach and Hayden Smith, KYTC officials who attended the meeting for Rural and Municipal Aid Secondary Road Fund recommendations, Steigleder suggested in the future they should reach out to major industries affected by the road closure before issuing a press release.

On Wednesday, March 11, crews will begin replacing multiple drainage pipes under Kentucky 8 at several locations between Tuckahoe Road and Charleston Bottoms Road – from mile markers 3 to 7.

Work will start on the Kentucky 576 end of the KY 8 work zone, and will occur one location at a time. The road will be closed to all thru traffic where crews are working, about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will remain open to local traffic up to the closure point.

“The road will not be closed continuously, only during daytime hours and where the crew is working,” District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair said Tuesday.

Commissioners approved the road recommendations as presented by KYTC. The included resurfacing Kentucky 1029, Blue Licks Road, fro t he Robertson-Mason line to its junction with U.S. 62; double chip sealing Salem Ridge Road from its junction with U.S. 62 to Pumpelly Lane; resurfacing Helena Road from its junctions with Wards Pike to its junction with Stockyard Road; and resurfacing Helena Road from its junction with Stockyard Road to its junction with Kentucky 11, at a total cost of $356,400.

The court approved a resolution accepting the recommendations.

Commissioners also agreed to fund up to $4,800 for work on the historic clock tower on the courthouse.

work will include pulling and replacing all existing drive rods and universals on all four clock faces. The Verdin Company of Cincinnati will make the repairs.

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

— Agreed to talk with Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill before making any decision concerning a requested donation to the Women’s Crisis Center.

— Reviewed reports from the Road Department, Animal Shelter, Landfill, Recycling Center, Animal Shelter, Solid Waste and Detention Center.

— Approved an ad on the Chamber of Commerce Maysville-Mason County Map at a cost of $1,375.

— Accepted the amended clerk settlement for $103,601.

— Approved an affiliation between the Buffalo Trace Health District and Mason County Emergency Management.

— Reviewed the detention center budget for 2020-2021 at a total of $3.7 million, up form $3.3 million.

