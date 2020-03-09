Lewisburg bridge, portion of Kentucky 8 to close for repairs

March 9, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Two road projects will disrupt traffic in Mason County over the next few weeks, officials said Monday.

The Licking River at Lewisburg in Mason County will close next week for repairs.

On Monday, March 16, state highway crews will close the bridge, which is located about a tenth of a mile west of Kentucky 11, to patch the bridge’s driving surface and make joint repairs. Work will require the bridge to remain closed around the clock each day until Friday, March 20.

During the closure, motorists may use Kentucky 419 to reach Kentucky 3170 by detouring about 2.5 miles north of Lewisburg on Kentucky 11, or use other local routes.

Motorists should plan for daytime closures of Kentucky 8 in Mason County through March 20 as state highway crews make drainage repairs along four miles of the highway west of the Clyde Barbour Parkway (U.S. 68) at Maysville. The work is being done in advance of a resurfacing project.

Beginning Wednesday, March 11, crews will close Kentucky 8 from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace multiple drainage pipes under the highway between Kentucky 576 (Tuckahoe Road) and Kentucky 1597 (Charleston Bottoms Road) – from mile markers 3 to 7.

Work will start on the Kentucky 576 end and, weather permitting, pipe replacements will continue on weekdays through Friday, March 20, with Kentucky 8 closed about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where crews are working each day. Rain could force work and road closures to continue into the week of March 23.

Electronic message boards will be used to alert traffic, and will be updated each day to notify the public how far it is to the closure point. Motorists may use Kentucky 1235, Kentucky 435, Kentucky 9, and US 68 to navigate around the daytime closures.

The pipe replacements are being down now in preparation for blacktopping operations scheduled for later this spring or summer.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

