Tollesboro Elementary helping tornado victims

TOLLESBORO — A local school is lending a helpful hand to the tornado victims of Tennessee.
This effort emerges from the destruction that occurred earlier this week. Late Monday night and through the early hours of Tuesday morning, multiple tornadoes forged a devastating path through Tennessee — at least 25 people were killed.
The Disaster Relief Drive, fronted by Tollesboro Elementary School physical education teacher Jessie Holt, was announced on Friday in a letter sent by students from Head Start to sixth grade and addressed to their parent or guardian. In the letter, Holt said that she knew the administrator of one of the schools in the severely affected area of Cookeville, Tennessee.
“I have a friend, Leah, from college that is a school counselor at Baxter Primary School near Cookeville, Tennessee. When I heard the news Tuesday morning I knew she was going to be impacted in some way. It turned out that her family and their home was safe but many of her students’ families have lost their homes. As an educator, it is crushing when your students and their families are affected in a devastating manner. Since our communities, Baxter and Tollesboro, similarly reflect one another and she and I are both in the education field, I thought it would be a quality community service project we could do at TES,” she said.
Holt admits that she can’t quite wrap her head around the idea of “picking up your home, board by splintered board and putting it in trash bags, dumpsters and watching it being hauled away on dump trucks.”
“The Tollesboro community is always eager to rally around a good cause and our parents are very supportive of endeavors at school. I know lots of parents will use this as a teaching moment and help if they can,” said Holt.
Donations such as water, snacks, food that doesn’t require more than microwave preparation, tarps, trash bags, gloves, diapers, underwear, socks, hammers, nails and cleaning supplies are suggested. While Holt said she would never tell anyone no, anything over the capacity of her truck and stock trailer will need a change in transportation.
“I drive a truck and have a stock trailer that I can use to haul. So, if a large number of donations come in, delivering logistics would have to change as I would need some help,” said Holt.
Any donations can be dropped off or sent to Tollesboro Elementary School at 2431 Kentucky 10, Tollesboro, Ky. 41189. Donations will be accepted until the end of the school day on March 12.
Monetary donations are also being accepted by Putnam County, and can be sent via Venmo @CookevillePutnamCountyTornado or via PayPal [email protected]
“I greatly appreciate your help in assisting others in this time of need,” she said.
Holt encourages any questions. She can be reached at 606-798-3231, or [email protected]