RIPLEY, Ohio — The first ever Appalachian Festival in Ripley is planned for May 2.

Harry Pedigo, a resident of Ripley, has been thinking about this event for a while, and is finally excited to see his vision come to fruition.

“I’ve been brainstorming this festival for about a year now, and I tell you what, it’s been kind of something that was inspired by my love of Appalachian music and the Ohio River Valley culture. I thought it could use some attention in the community. I’m really excited about this, it’s going to be a fun event,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo works as a music, social studies and writing teacher at St. Michael’s School in Ripley. At the school, Pedigo has been putting together a violin program that focuses on traditional fiddle songs and the music tradition in Appalachia — building upon that, Pedigo said he had a desire to take it to the next level, and include some traditional crafts.

“Everything is educational of course, try and highlight that portion of that aspect of our community,” he said. The festival will have a handful of educational demonstrations.

“We’re going to have some Appalachian weaving, silk making, basket weaving, we even have a group of people – the Ripley Dulcimer Club will be doing an educational demonstration which people are invited to take part in. We’ll have a traditional banjo booth, talking about the African banjo and its role in Appalachian culture,” said Pedigo. Soap making, pottery and clogging will also be demonstrated, along with fiddle exhibits.

There will be educational speakers talking about the significance of Ripley, the Underground Railroad, and Appalachian culture.

“So we’ll have some historical speakers who will be speaking throughout the day. We will have food provided there, there will be food trucks, something that people will be encouraged to stay at for a while, have a bite to eat, listen to some stories, listen to some music and experience some authentic Appalachian crafts,” he said.

The event will conclude with a show by the St. Michael String Project, who will be playing some Appalachian and North American fiddle tunes.

Pedigo agreed that the event may benefit Ripley.

“I think Ripley is in major need of a festival that focuses on education, focuses on handing down and sharing the traditional crafts of the area and focuses on highlighting what makes Ripley unique,” said Pedigo.

For the past four years, Pedigo has been doing a spring concert for the St. Michael’s School at the Gaslight Theater. He said the 500 seats available are just no longer enough — this could mean a great turnout for the festival.

“So I’m thinking we should have a very nice turnout given the attractions, the St. Michael’s String Project and our previous concerts, having it at the Parker House will just be great for the community,” he said.

Presented by the St. Michael School and the John P. Parker House, the festival will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Parker Park, 300 N. Front Street in Ripley.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_pedigo-mug.jpg https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_appalachianfestival.jpg