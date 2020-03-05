Officials preparing for COVID-19

-

While COVID-19 or the coronavirus is making headlines, influenza still poses a greater health threat to area residents, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said this week.

However, they want to make the public aware that they are preparing for a response to the COVID-19 if it becomes an issue for area residents, Director Allison Adams said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that causes COVID-19 probably emerged from an animal source, but now it seems to be spreading from person to person. It’s important to note that person-to-person spread can happen on a continuum. Some diseases are highly contagious (like measles), while other diseases are less so. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading between people.

The outbreak began in China but has spread to a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States, Adams said. The CDC assures U.S. public health response is aggressive and multi-layered, with the goal of detecting introductions of this virus in the United States and reducing the potential spread and impact of this virus, she said.

Although, Adams said, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low, the best preventative is the same as for the flu — good hygiene, hand washing and social distancing for example.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is working with the State Department for Public Health to prepare a response for the potential emergence of any COVID-19 cases in Mason or Robertson counties, Adams said.

“I want you to know your health department staff is working closely with our community partners to quickly respond should we encounter a case of COVID-19 in Mason and/or Robertson counties,” Adams said. She is enlisting the public’s health to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.

A meeting of community stakeholders to discuss and further plan response is planned for the very near future, Adams said.

“Everyone can do their part in response to this emerging public health threat. I ask everyone to increase your everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs and if you are sick please stay home,” she said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you are sick, the CDC suggests, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has launched a website for the most up to date information regarding Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus. The link to their website along with additional updates provided by Buffalo Trace District Health Department can be found at BuffaloTraceHealth.com.

Area residents may also be interested in viewing Coronavirus: A KET Forum which airs live Tuesday, March 10 at 9/8 p.m. on KET.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cdc.png