Tollesboro tree shows community spirit

It took, appropriately enough, a combined effort from the church and the community to set the Tollesboro Community tree in place at the Tollesboro Christian Church.
The 40-feet-tall tree is located on the campus of Tolleboro Christian Church on Kentucky 10. The tree was grown on a farm in the Tollesboro area, according to Kirby Wright, a church member. It was donated by Willis Turner who wanted it to be placed in memory of church members who have died but also as a tree for the entire community, Wright said.
The tree was cut and loaded onto a truck and hauled to the campus where it was set into a hole augered into the ground, all by volunteers, Wright said. Once in place and secured by guidewires, a bucket truck with a boom was used to place lights on the tree and to decorate it, also by volunteers, he said.
The tree is now complete and ready for the community to enjoy throughout the Christmas season, Wright said.