MPD: Deaths likely murder/suicide

Two men found dead in a Maysville apartment last month were likely the victims of either a murder/suicide or even possibly a double suicide, which is rare, Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said Thursday.

Wendell Hines, 67, and Ellery Hines, 38, both of whom resided at the apartment on Meadow Drive were dead for about 24 hours before being discovered by someone from the Housing Authority of Maysville, who was doing a wellness check after being alerted by a health care worker set to visit one of the men, Muse said.

Both men, father and son, were killed by a shot to the head from a 9 mm handgun found at the scene, police said. Although there was another firearm located in the apartment it was not involved in the shooting, officials said.

The bodies of both men were sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy and results are pending, Muse said. Until then, all conclusions are preliminary, he said.

Muse said there were not any drugs found at the scene by police.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact MPD at 606-564-9411 and ask to speak with a detective.