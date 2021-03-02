State slowly but surely opening up

Mary Ann Kearns

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 18 industries can increase capacity to 60 percent as the state completes its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

“Today, we have more good news than at any time in the pandemic. We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend. Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases,” said Beshear. “COVID hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those needing a ventilator have either decreased or stabilized.

“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60 percent:

— Indoor auctions

— Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

— Bars and restaurants

— Bowling alleys

— Indoor educational and cultural activities

— Fitness centers

— Funeral and memorial services

— Government offices/agencies

— Massage therapy

— Movie theaters

— Nail salons

— Office-based businesses

— Places of worship (recommendation)

— Retail

— Tanning salons

— Tattoo parlors

— Vehicle and vessel dealerships

— Venues and event spaces

Beshear said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.

The latest local numbers for cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,429; 35 currently active; 40 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 200; four currently active; 16 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 498; currently active, 11; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,131; currently active, 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,040; currently active, 10; 14 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,60 total cases, 32 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,692 total cases, 42 deaths.

