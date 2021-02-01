COVID positivity rate declines, deaths increase

February 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent top-home 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Although the state’s positivity rate and case numbers falling, the daily number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 across Kentucky continue to increase.

On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported the largest number of deaths yet during the pandemic with 69. That number was was 46 on Saturday, bringing the total recorded since the pandemic was declared at 3,714.

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Beshear. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”

All local counties remain in the Red Zone, according to information from the state.

The latest numbers available for local counties include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,243; currently active, 133; deaths, 31.

Robertson County — Total cases, 195; currently active, 12; deaths, 15.

Bracken County — Total cases, 430; currently active, 31; deaths, five.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,057; currently active, 51; deaths, 30.

Fleming County —Total cases 974; currently active, 45; deaths, 13.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,301; deaths, 21.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,952; deaths, 15.

Trending Recipes