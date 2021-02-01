COVID positivity rate declines, deaths increase

Turning a liability into an asset isn’t always an option but when the opportunity to do just that presented itself to Mason County, Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer was ready to take advantage.

On Tuesday, Mason County Commissioners OKed an agreement with Beneficial Reuse Management, LLC, a Chicago, Ill.-based company to sell 1.3 million tons of synthetic gypsum, originally taken into the Mason County Landfill, to be used for a variety of commercial and agricultural applications.

According to Mason County Landfill Director Todd Leonard, BRM approached the County several months ago inquiring about the synthetic gypsum originally accepted in the landfill from Dayton Power & Light.

“The more Judge-Executive Pfeffer, myself and Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill evaluated and discussed the project, the better it became,” Leonard said. “Not only have we found a company willing to purchase the material, but they’ll excavate and haul it themselves. This project will provide additional revenue to the landfill and county as well as enable us to re-purpose the capping dollars already received from the DP&L. Additionally, we’ll be able to re-purpose that landfill cell, once they’ve excavated the product, greatly extending the life of the landfill and saving the significant costs associated with constructing a new cell.”

Pfeffer said the project has been in the talking stage for several months.

“I was elated when we were first approached by BRM,” Pfeffer said. “While it did seem to be an attractive deal, the more we evaluated the project, the more I became convinced. In my mind, we’re taking a long term expense for the county and landfill and creating a revenue stream for Mason County.”

“In essence, this project is the definition of a ‘green project’ as well,” Pfeffer sad. “The ability to re-use and re-purpose this cell completely changes the long term life span of the landfill.”

Synthetic gypsum is a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, and is also called flue-gas-desulfurization gypsum. It is produced through a chemical reaction in the chemical scrubbers that remove sulfur from the flue gases of coal-fired power plants.

According to BRM’s website, “No other company has the extensive experience as BRM in the area of creating and managing beneficial reuse programs for utilities and foundries. Thus far, BRM has diverted more than 4 million tons of industrial byproducts to beneficial reuse from alternative landfill disposal and this year is handling an average of 4000 tons of materials each day.”

Leonard explained that BRM will be using the synthetic gypsum in one of three various marketable areas. They include applications in the agricultural, drywall and cement markets. For agricultural purposes, it’s a fertilizer that, once is pelletized, slowly and predictably adds calcium sulfate to cropland making it more fertile.

“That’s the exciting part of this deal,” McNeill said. “The reuse and expansion possibilities for the landfill and green implications are outstanding; however we are also working with BRM to potentially bring a pelletizer plant to Maysville.”

That means not only will the project be a plus for the environment, but also for the local economy, McNeill said.

“On top of the economic benefits to our region from trucking, barge and excavating of the product, we would love to see the additional full time jobs created by the pelletizer plant. This truly has the capabilities of being quite an impactful contract for the landfill, county and region,” he said.

The agreement is for 4.5 years and will bring the county a minimum of $25,000 for the remainder of this year $50,000 a year for the next four years. Since the gypsum will be sold by the ton, any amount over the minimum will mean additional revenue, Pfeffer said.

BRM will be responsible for all costs associated with removing the gypsum from the landfill, including permits, permit fees and labor, Pfeffer said.