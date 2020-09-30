WEST UNION, Ohio — A year ago at this time, in September 2019, the Humane Society of Adams County’s animal shelter in West Union, Ohio, had already adopted out 115 cats and kittens and 77 dogs and puppies.

So far in 2020, the total number of animals adopted from the shelter is 68 cats and kittens and 69 dogs and puppies, an overall 29 percent decrease in adoptions since 2019. There are currently 32 cats and kittens and more than 20 dogs and puppies at the animal shelter waiting to be adopted.

Normally, all pets adopted from the Humane Society of Adams County animal shelter in West Union are sterilized prior to becoming eligible for adoption. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, veterinary offices have had to suspend surgery to allow personal protective gear, such as gowns and facemasks, to be diverted to medical personnel in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus. Animal shelters like HSAC’s facility in West Union have been forced to wait to have pets sterilized, causing a back-up in the flow of adoptions.

In order to navigate around the back-up and get pets into homes faster, HSAC has made the decision to change its adoption policy. Pets will no longer be required to be sterilized prior to adoption. Adoption fees on dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be reduced to entice more potential adopters to apply for pets. It is still the mission of HASC to reduce pet overpopulation in Adams County. A spay/neuter deposit will be collected on each adopted pet. The deposit will be returned upon proof from the new owner that the pet has been sterilized.

HSAC believes that the new adoption policy will allow pets to get homes more quickly, freeing up space at the animal shelter for new pets in need.

The organization could always use donations, which are down 1/2 to 1/3 from previous years due to the pandemic shutdown and inability to hold regular fundraising events. Donations to the nonprofit 501c3 organization are tax-deductible.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, or to volunteer your time or services, please call 937-544-8585 or email info@adamscountyanimals.org.