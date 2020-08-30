Three injured, two missing following boat crash

RIPLEY, Ohio — The search for two missing boaters following a two-boat collision on the Ohio River near Ripley late Saturday continued Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews combed the river for the two men who were missing, officials said.

A powerboat collided with a pontoon on the Ohio River at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, sending five people into the water.

According to news reports, witnesses said the pontoon had operating lights on the outside of the boat.

The driver and two passengers on the powerboat were rescued, officials said. One of those rescued was transported by air care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the search for the two people on the pontoon boat continued into the morning early hours.

The search for the two missing boaters was suspended around 2:30 a.m. after hours of emergency crews searching the Ohio River. The search resumed before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The two missing men, who were reported to be fishing from the pontoon, were identified as Stacy Harper and Darryl Kilgore.

Both boats involved were recovered, suffering severe damage.

The Ripley Fire Department and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are handling the investigation.

No details on injuries have been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

