COVID cases linked to businesses

July 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent top-home 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

At least three people have been identified as associated with a COVID-19 cluster from a May’s Lick business, according to Samantha Wilson of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department.

Late Thursday, Mason County reported three new cases of COVID-19 with tow of those related to the Valero station in May’s Lick and another to yet another unidentified cluster, she said.

That brings Mason County’s total to 43 total cases, with 36 of those recovered and one death from the coronavirus, according to statistics from the BTDHD Facebook page.

Robertson County, the last county in the state to have a COVID-19 case, now has two, the information shows with oneof those active and the other recovered.

In total, 1,287 have been tested for the virus in Mason County and 167 in Robertson County.

A warning sign was posted on a Valero station in May’s Lick earlier this week to inform customers of potential exposure to the coronavirus from July 5-10.

According to Samantha Wilson of BTDHD, someone at the business tested positive and had been there for five days and likely exposed other people to the virus because they were not observing COVID-19 protocols like hand washing and wearing a mask.

Customers who visited the business and did follow suggested health measures, like wearing a mask and washing their hands after the visit should be fine, she said. But those who did not follow protocols are at risk, Wilson said.

Anyone who suspects they have been exposed can contact the BTDHD at 564-9447.