New Covid case confirmed in Lewis

Mason County Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to the county’s 2020-2021 budget.

The $24.2 million budget includes expected revenue of $5.5 million in the general fund, $3.1 million in the road fund, $3,7 million in the jail fund and $9.3 million in the landfill fund. Estimated appropriations include $5.5 million in the general fund, $3.1 million in the road fund, $3.7 million in the jail fund and $9.3 million in the landfill fund.

While the budget has experienced some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s tax revenue is more stable than governments which depend on payroll tax, Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said.

“Anybody’s budget for this year is a best guesstimate,” Pfeffer said. “I’d be surprised if anyone’s is accurate, but we are more solid in our revenue stream.”

The budget totals about $300,000 more than last year, much of which can be attributed to pass-through grants and an increase in health care costs, Pfeffer said.

Pfeffer said the county will see some revenue loss, particularly in road funding from the state.

“The county road aid last year was $700,000. I’d venture to say it’s not going to be there this year,” he said.

Pfeffer said he expects a change in revenue in the Detention Center as the inmate population has decreased during the pandemic. But that too may change as courts begin to adjudicate full dockets again.

However, he said the future of incarceration will look different.

“I think we will see more low level offenders not incarcerated,” Pfeffer said. “I don’t know what that will look like.”

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing CARES or Coronavirus Relief Funding from the federal government.

The resolution will allow the county to recoup expenses incurred from COVID-19 pandemic, Pfeffer said. The county is eligible for up to $581,000 in funding, he said.

Commissioners also approved a resolution for the county’s share of funding for the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue at a per capita costs of 25 cents per resident. The cost is shared with Bracken and Robertson counties who also pay the same per capita costs. Mason County also contributes half the cost of space for the organization’s equipment at the May’s Lick Fire Department with Bracken County.

The agency is comprised of volunteer members who train for search and rescue missions, according to BTSAR Director Alex Hycrza.

Although he said he doesn’t brag on his group often, he told commissioners that “we train hard. We have a top notch search and rescue team.”

The group depends on the county’s support, particularly now since many of its fund-raising events have been cancelled, Hycrza said.

In other business, the commission:

— Approved reports from the Road Department, Animal Shelter, Sheriff, Landfill, Recycling Center, Solid Waste, Detention Center and Treasurer.

— Approved a cleaning contract for the Justice Center.

The commission’s next regular meeting is set for July 14 at 9 a.m., in the fiscal court meeting room.