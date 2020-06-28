New Covid case confirmed in Lewis

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

VANCEBURG — A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Lewis County, bringing the total number of cases in that county to 21.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the newest case, as well as several active cases, are connected to group settings.

No further information was available about the new case.

Other cases in the area include:

— Mason County, there are 29 confirmed cases.

— Bracken County, there are 15 confirmed cases.

— Fleming County, there are 14 confirmed cases.

— No confirmed cases in Robertson County.

— Adams County, Ohio, there are 19 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, there are 47 confirmed cases with one death.

According to officials, the best public health practices to stop the spread of disease and protect vulnerable populations:

— Stay home if ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wearing a face covering in public

— Monitoring symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed

If you are using disposable masks to protect yourself and others while in public, be sure to dispose masks in a proper receptacle when they are no longer usable.