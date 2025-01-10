Seth Hickerson

Hickerson is currently the Fleming County Panthers second leading scorer, having picked up 273 total points on the season so far, averaging 21.0 points per game. Throughout the season, he has gone 104 for 186 to sit with a 55.9% field goal average, the highest on the team. In their contest with the Mason County Royals in the first round of the Kentucky 2A sectional, HIckerson put up 16, across five field goals, and two threes, going 7 for 14 for a 50% field goal average,

Lexi Young

Young is the Lady Royals second leading scorer, with 157 total points on the season so far, averaging 13.1 points per game. She sits with a 55.9% field goal average, going 62 for 111, and 110 total rebounds, to average 9.2 per game. In the first round of the Kentucky 2A sectional, Young tied with Amirah Reed for first in scoring with 23 total points, across nine field goals, one three and five free throws, going nine for 12 for a 75% field goal average.

