Mason County Royals head football coach Joe Wynn has resigned from the program.

Since taking over the program in 2021, Wynn led the Royals through four successful seasons, leaving Mason County with a 36-14 record. His first year with the team the Royals went 9-4, reaching the region semifinals, after not making the playoffs in 2020. Each year since, Mason County has seen playoff competition, and has worked hard to reach the state championship.

In 2022, Wynn and the Royals went undefeated throughout the regular season, flying past each of their opponents and bringing home a district, and region championship. That season they advanced to the state semifinals, falling 38-28 to a tough Bardstown Tigers team.

The next year, the Royals were moved up to the 4A division, with a new district of opponents to face.

Mason County ended 2023 6-5, picking up wins against several tough opponents, and defeated all of their district opponents with the exception of their new district rivals, the Covington Catholic Colonels. The Royals went on to host the Boyd County Lions, where they fell 14-7 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

This past season, Mason County once again came out swinging, going 8-4 on the season. With just three regular season losses, a 3-0 battle against Boyd County, a 49-0 drop to Cov-Cath, and a 49-20 loss to Lawrence County, the Royals geared up for their second trip to the 4A playoffs. In the first round, Mason County put up a strong performance against the Greenup County Musketeers, pulling ahead for a 59-21 victory, before taking to Ashland to battle the Tomcats. There, the Royals fell 42-14, putting an end to another strong Mason County football season.

Following that contest, Wynn said, “The best title I think in life you can have is a dad and a husband and a brother, but outside of family the greatest title I can have is to be their football coach. I told them that pregame. We play for each other, we play hard and we competed our tails off. They’re destined for great things in life through the hard work and dedication they put in these four years.”

Since taking over the program, the longstanding rivalry between the Royals and Fleming County Panthers has remained a top priority for Mason County. The Royals dropped 12-7 to the Panthers in the 2021 regular season, but haven’t lost a game to Fleming County since, picking up an 8-0 victory in the playoffs that year, ending a Fleming County nine game win streak over the Royals.

Throughout their next few contests, Mason County pulled out a 40-28 victory, a 49-21 win over the Panthers in 2023 and a 54-20 win this past year.

After defeating Fleming County on their home field this season, Wynn said, “Beat the Panthers, that’s one of our goals and the first goal in the season is to obviously win every game, but from a benchmark we wanna beat the Panthers, beat Cov-Cath, win region and go compete for a state title. One step down.”

Next season, Wynn will be leading the charge for the 6A Simon Kenton Pioneers.

The Pioneers ended 2024 4-7, picking up wins over Dixie Heights, Mercer County, Ballard and Campbell County. Their season came to an end in the first round of the 6A playoffs, where they fell 48-13 to the St. Xavier Tigers.

Wynn’s goal at Simon Kenton will be to rebuild the program and start bringing in wins early in 2025, as they look to advance deep into the 6A playoffs.

Four successful seasons with the Royals, a 36-14 career record at Mason County, one of the most successful seasons in program history and a 4-1 record against one of the team’s biggest rivals. Wynn helped the Royals succeed these past four seasons, and will be missed by his team, but he is eager to take on the Pioneers and start preparing them for a strong 2025 season.