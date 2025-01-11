If the current bone-chilling weather outside isn’t frightful, it’s pretty darn close. Since the recent dumping of nearly a foot of snow with some ice thrown in for good measure wasn’t enough, the next act from Mother Nature was to lower already shivering temperatures to ridiculously minuscule numbers. Her next devious plan is to bring even more snow followed by glacial air to the region in the coming days.

Being stuck indoors gets rather old rather quickly, and that’s where this old geezer has been since Sunday afternoon. It’s nice to finally get out on this sunny but frosty Thursday morning, and make my feeble attempt at yet another column. First however, I have to thank my Good Samaritan – her initials are A.B. — for coming over yesterday and digging my car out of a pile of snow mixed with stubborn ice, and shoveling the sidewalk as well.

It’s true that I gripe a lot about wintry weather, and it really doesn’t do much good, but I suppose it somehow makes me feel a little better to vent a bit. The temperature outside will rise eventually, but it cannot come soon enough for this guy.

*****

WARM THOUGHTS ON A FRIGID DAY – Since the wind chill is hovering at 8 lovely degrees as I pound this out on the keyboard, that must mean that it’s once again time to discuss baseball.

Cincinnati Reds fans are less than thrilled with the club’s inaction during the “Hot Stove” season up to this point. So far, the deals the Reds have made haven’t necessarily been bad

ones – acquiring pitcher Brady Singer, infielder Gavin Lux and backup catcher Jose Trevino — but the elephant in the room remains the need for more power in the everyday lineup. A right-handed hitter with some pop who can play right field and DH at times is still a missing piece, unless someone like Rece Hinds or Blake Dunn breaks out. A repeat of last year’s usual outfield of Spencer Steer in left, TJ Friedl in center, and Jake Fraley in right out there in 2025 just doesn’t appear good enough for a contending team.

It’s understandable the team wouldn’t spend enough to sign either Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander, but other options are still out there if the front office can get creative and bold enough to pull the trigger. One free agent who would fit perfectly is Randal Grichuk, who could platoon with Fraley, but the latest rumor has the Pittsburgh Pirates about to sign Grichuk.

Several other free agents – Jurickson Profar, Mark Canha, Adam Duvall and Jesse Winker – are still out there as well. Profar, who enjoyed a breakout season last year, is likely to stay in San Diego. Canha may be heading to Philadelphia, Duvall was my choice last year but the 36-year-old may be nearing the end of his career after a down year, and Winker is a solid no thanks, in my humble opinion. Maybe someone like Lane Thomas can be acquired from Cleveland, and the Sacramento Athletics have a pair of intriguing and inexpensive options in Seth Brown and Miguel Andujar.

The club has plenty of infield talent to mix and match, and it will be imperative to keep players like Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand healthy, something that has

plagued the franchise in recent seasons. New manager Terry Francona will enjoy a lot of flexibility and moving parts with the young nucleus, and the starting staff looks promising, again, if they can stay healthy. The only other area of concern is the bullpen, which is something every team in baseball would like to upgrade.

*****

SEC HOOPS HEATING UP – It’s difficult to make a case for any league but the Southeastern Conference to be ranked at the top of college basketball this season. At last look, no less than six teams from the SEC graced the top 10 in the AP poll, and as many as 12 teams may earn bids to the Big Dance in March.

The Big 12 and Big 10 are certainly no slouches, closely followed by the Big East and ACC, the league that years ago stood tall as the best conference in the country. But none of those are as deep and talented as the SEC is in 2025.

With the conference schedule underway, it was duly noted a few days ago just how tough it will be to win on the road in the SEC, but on Wednesday night, that theory was turned on its head, with all three road teams notching wins. Texas A&M rallied from 18 points down in Norman to get past Oklahoma, Ole Miss cruised to a 73-66 win at Arkansas, and Alabama flexed its way to a 20-point victory at South Carolina. The night before, Auburn also pulled off a road victory, defeating Texas in Austin, 87-82.

All of the hubbub about it being nearly impossible to win on the road was primarily due to Kentucky falling at Georgia, and No. 1-ranked and previously undefeated Tennessee, getting smoked at Florida, with both of those occurring Saturday.

Winning on the road in any conference is a challenge, and more often than not, the home team prevails. Defending your home court in the SEC is imperative if you’re hoping of contending for the upper echelon of the league, and if you can steal a few road wins as well, you’ve got a shot at taking the crown.

That will be the challenge facing Mark Pope and his Kentucky squad on Saturday night, when they visit Starkville to meet another highly-ranked team. Mississippi State has risen to No. 14 in the AP poll, and they will welcome the Cats with a 14-1 record and winners of eight in a row. The Bulldogs have yet to be defeated on their home court, and if UK hopes to have any chance, they will have to play much better than they did in Athens in their 82-69 setback to the Dawgs.

The formula on beating Kentucky is not a secret, you play extremely physical, slow the pace, outrebound them, and defend the three. How well Pope and his team adapt and adjust will be the key to the Wildcats having any success in conference play.

It is going to be this way all season in the SEC, which is a treat for fans, and a nightmare for coaches.

*****

SHEPPARD GOES OFF IN G-LEAGUE DEBUT – Did you know former Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard is playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers?

Yep, it’s true, and the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft let it fly in his debut on Tuesday. Despite falling to the Oklahoma City Blue 130-125, Sheppard poured in 49 points, draining eight 3-pointers and going 17 of 33 from the field.

The London, Ky. native, who played well in the NBA Summer League, averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, has struggled and seen his playing time dwindle, prompting the demotion. In 30 games played for the Rockets, Sheppard averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just 11.6 minutes per game. He has yet to find his shooting touch playing limited minutes, making just 32.2% of his shots overall, and only 27.9% from three-point range.

To his credit, he took the news as a positive, admitting he needs more experience and time on the court before he contributes at a high level in the NBA. If Sheppard keeps performing like he did on Tuesday, it won’t be too long before he returns to Houston, and increases his minutes.

*****

“The problem with winter sports is that – follow me closely here – they generally take place in winter.” – Dave Barry

***** “It was so cold out there that I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking.” – Yankees center fielder Mickey Rivers, after a chilly game in New York

***** “Winter is begun here, now, I suppose. It blew part of the hair off the dog yesterday and got the rest this morning.” – Mark Twain