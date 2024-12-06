Cole Horch

Two games into the 2024-25 basketball season, Mason County’s Cole Horch leads the Royals in scoring, with 28 total points, scored across 14 two-point field goals. Currently, Horch averages 14 points per game, scoring 14 in both Mason County’s contest against St. Pat in their season opener, and Rowan County the following evening. He also leads the team in rebounds with 10, and will continue to be a valuable asset for Mason County as the season continues.

Lillian Klee

Klee is the Lady Saints’ lead scorer following their contest with the Augusta Lady Panthers on Wednesday. She currently sits with 25 total points, averaging 12.5 per game, having picked up seven two-point goals, two three’s and five from the free throw line. She is also second on the team in rebounds, with 12. Heading into their final 39th district matchup of 2024 against the Bracken County Lady Bears, Klee will continue help lead St. Pat’s offense.

