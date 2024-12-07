Mason County senior Elijah Reed has committed to Georgetown College to continue his athletic career and further his education.

A member of the Mason County Royals cross country and track teams since his eighth grade year, Reed has consistently been a vital part of the program’s successes throughout his high school career.

In his first season with the Mason County cross country team, Reed finished 39th with a final time of 22:05.16 in the Class 2A Region 6 meet to close out the year. The following season, he finished in 18:21.95, advancing to the 2021 KHSAA state cross country championship, where he finished 170th, with a final time of 20:21.66, helping to place Mason County 25th as a team.

As he continued to compete for the Royals cross country program, Reed continued to improve, finishing 19th in the Class 2A Region 6 meet his sophomore year, with a time of 19:19.45, with a 20:10.06 finish at state. That year the Royals placed 23rd as a team.

Last year, as part of Mason County’s historic first place finish at the Region 6 meet, Reed finished 14th, with a time of 19:43.59, and 20:10.18 at the state competition, helping push the Royals to second place overall, coming in just behind a very strong Covington Catholic team. This past year, Reed finished fifth in the regional competition, closing out the race with a time of 17:51.02, before taking to the course at the Kentucky Horse Park to finish in 19:07.30, placing 91st in the state meet. Mason County dropped to 10th place as a team this season, but Reed carded his strongest state finish of his career.

At the end of his first year with the Mason County indoor track team, he placed 19th in the 1500 meter run at the KTCCCA Indoor state championship, completing the race in 5:09.14. The next year, his last competition with the indoor track team was Mason County’s third home meet, where he finished eighth in the 800 meter run, with a time of 2:21.65.

His junior year, he then competed in two events at the Inaugural KHSAA state indoor track meet, placing 11th in the triple jump finals, with a final distance of 37-10.50, and eighth in the pole vault competition, with a height of 10-00.00.

On the outdoor course, Reed finished 10th as a freshman in the 800 meter run finals at the Class 2A Region 6 meet, with a time of 2:19.94. The following year, he placed ninth in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 55.64. Last year, Reed competed in three events at the Region 6 competition, placing sixth in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 56.13, second in the triple jump finals with a distance of 38-11.00, and third in the pole vault competition with a height of 10-6.00.

At state, he placed 19th in the triple jump, leaping for a distance of 38-02.25, and 17th in the pole vault, with a height of 10-6.00.

Throughout his high school career he has strived to continuously improve both on the cross country course, and in each track and field event he has competed in. Now gearing up for his final indoor track season with Mason County, with outdoor track returning in the spring, Reed is excited to continue his athletic career with the Georgetown Tigers come next year.

As he makes the transition from a high school athlete to competing at the collegiate level, Reed will continue to work hard, improving his skills in each event. Reed has been a crucial element to the Royals cross country and track teams throughout his high school career, and will go on to be a vital member of the Georgetown teams when events kick off next season.